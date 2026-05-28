New Zealand golden visa now has a category that counts donation as an investment: Check details

New Zealand has made its golden visa programme more flexible and potentially more appealing to a new category of investor. From June 1, applicants under the country's "Growth" investment category will be allowed to direct up to 20% of their required investment into registered charities and approved conservation initiatives, Bloomberg reported. The remaining 80% must still go into higher-growth assets such as businesses and managed funds.

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The change is modest in scale but significant in intent, broadening the definition of qualifying investment beyond purely commercial assets to include causes that applicants may personally care about.

What the minister said

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the revision came after feedback from investors and charities seeking more flexibility in how capital could be deployed within the programme. According to Bloomberg, Stanford said several investors had expressed a desire to contribute directly to "social, environmental, conservation, or cultural good" in New Zealand. The new rule gives them a formal pathway to do that while still qualifying for residency.

How the two investment categories work

New Zealand currently offers two investor pathways, with meaningfully different requirements:

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Growth category — the more popular and lower-cost route, requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years, with eligible assets including businesses and managed funds. The minimum stay requirement is just 21 days over the three-year investment period. From June 1, up to NZ$1 million of the NZ$5 million can be directed to philanthropic causes.

Balanced category requires a minimum of NZ$10 million over five years, with a broader range of eligible assets including bonds, equities and certain property investments. The minimum stay requirement is 105 days, with possible reductions for larger investments.

The Growth category's minimal physical presence requirement, 21 days over three years, has made it particularly attractive for investors with globally mobile lifestyles.

Why the programme is gaining momentum

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The philanthropy addition comes at a time of sharp growth in demand for New Zealand's investor residency pathway. The country's coalition government overhauled the rules in April 2025 to make them more investor-friendly, and applications have surged since. According to Immigration New Zealand data cited by Bloomberg, the country had received 730 applications covering 2,390 people as of May 20 this year, representing a potential minimum investment of NZ$4.3 billion.

Notably, around one-third of applicants are from the United States, reflecting rising interest among wealthy individuals globally in diversifying their residency.

What it means for Indians

For Indian investors exploring residency-by-investment options, New Zealand's move signals growing competition among countries trying to attract global capital, at a time when several established programmes have been scaling back. Portugal and Ireland have already curtailed their popular investor visa schemes amid concerns around housing pressures and money laundering scrutiny.

New Zealand, by contrast, is positioning itself as a stable and flexible alternative focused on productive investment and long-term economic contribution. The philanthropy option may also appeal to investors who want part of their capital to serve social or environmental purposes alongside the residency benefit.