New Zealand government increases tourist, study visa fees by 60%; How will it affect Indians?

In a significant policy shift, the New Zealand government has announced an increase in visa fees across all categories, set to take effect from October 1. This change will particularly impact Indian applicants seeking work, study, or visitor visas to the country.

The announcement in August aims to foster a more sustainable immigration system by transferring the financial burden from taxpayers to visa applicants. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the necessity of this shift, stating, “We’re ensuring the system is self-funding and more efficient.”

She highlighted that the changes are designed to alleviate the reliance on public funding, projecting savings of over $563 million over the next four years.

The adjustments will be most pronounced in student visa applications, with fees increasing from $188 to more than $300. Additionally, tourist visa fees will rise from $119 to $188, reflecting the broader financial restructuring within the immigration sector.

Stanford noted that New Zealand's visa fees are still relatively low compared to those of Australia and the United Kingdom.

In 2023, New Zealand approved 115,008 visas for Indian nationals, an increase from 83,583 in 2019. However, Indian applicants face a rejection rate of 28%, while Pakistan has a much higher rate of 71%.

On the other hand, the country had also raised the formalities and requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for jobs in April of this year. The aim was to control the number of migrants who are deemed unsuitable for entry into New Zealand, the mint reported.

Under these requirements, proficiency in the English language, work experience and skill criteria were made a must. The guidelines had also reduced the duration of an individual's stay with a work visa from five to three years.