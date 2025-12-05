New Zealand introduces golden visa for business investors, with two investment options

New Zealand has introduced a new “golden visa” aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals looking to secure residence through business investment. The Business Investor Work Visa, which became available for applications on November 24, offers a clear pathway to permanent residency, promising a four-year stay with two investment options.

This visa allows investors to bring their partners and dependent children to New Zealand. Two investment options are available:

NZD 1 million for a three-year route to residence

NZD 2 million for a fast-track option that leads to residency after just 12 months

The visa is designed for experienced businesspeople who wish to contribute to New Zealand’s long-term economic growth. Applicants must invest in a business that has been operating for at least five years and provide NZD 500,000 in additional reserve funds for living expenses.

Other eligibility requirements include being under the age of 55, demonstrating solid business experience such as owning a firm with at least five employees or generating NZD 1 million in annual revenue, and passing health and character checks.

A government statement emphasised, “New Zealand welcomes forward-thinking investors who can help grow existing enterprises and create new opportunities.”

Once investors have managed their business for the required period, they can apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa, which requires proving solvency, maintaining ownership levels, and creating at least one full-time job for a New Zealand citizen or resident.

In addition to the golden visa, New Zealand is introducing two new seasonal visa categories under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme starting December 8, the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV). These visas aim to ease the hiring of international workers for short-term roles while safeguarding local employment.