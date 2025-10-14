Business Today
The issue prevents the system from automatically creating or updating job tokens, which are used to formally link AEWV holders to their employers in INZ’s records

  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 2:25 PM IST
New Zealand introduces manual fix to link Accredited Employer Work Visa workers AEWV glitch: INZ launches temporary manual process to correct employer link errors

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced a temporary manual process to address a system limitation that affects how employees on Accredited Employer Work Visas (AEWVs) are linked to their employers following a business sale or restructure.

The issue prevents the system from automatically creating or updating job tokens, which are used to formally link AEWV holders to their employers in INZ’s records. The inability to update these connections has complicated efforts to maintain accurate employment data, prompting the agency to roll out a short-term manual solution.

“To make sure AEWV workers are properly linked to their new employer, a new job check application needs to be submitted,” INZ said in a statement. “This creates a job token and completes the formal connection in our system.”

The agency has assured that it will directly contact affected employers and provide clear, step-by-step guidance on how to complete the process. Importantly, no job check fee will be charged for these specific cases.

The job token linkage is a crucial step for ensuring employees remain compliant with visa conditions, particularly for those nearing the maximum continuous stay limit on their AEWV.

INZ confirmed that work is already underway on a permanent system upgrade to automate these updates. The new digital solution is expected to be implemented next year and will streamline future employer-employee linkage processes, minimising the need for manual oversight.

The manual process, while temporary, ensures that AEWV holders remain accurately recorded and their immigration status remains secure during ongoing business transitions.

Published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:25 PM IST
