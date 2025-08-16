New Zealand launches these 2 seasonal visas allowing fast-track access to skilled workers

New Zealand is set to roll out two new visa pathways under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework from 8 December 2025: the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV). Designed to give approved employers faster access to seasonal workers, these visas aim to balance workforce needs with fair immigration practices.

Advertisement

Visa holders under both schemes cannot sponsor partner or dependent visas. They may change jobs only within the same visa type, and those switching from a student or work visa can continue working temporarily while their new application is processed.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV)

The GWSV targets skilled seasonal roles and is valid for up to three years. Employers first complete a job check for a seasonal role, after which the worker can apply for the visa. Visa holders are required to spend at least three months outside New Zealand each year.

Applicants must have worked in a relevant seasonal role for at least three seasons in the past six years. There is no Labour Market Test or English language requirement, and holders can transition to other visa types. Eligible roles include Agricultural and Horticultural Mobile Plant Operator, Agricultural Technician, Tulip Grower, Snow Groomer, Mountain or Glacier Guide, and Outdoor Adventure Instructor, among others.

Advertisement

Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)

The PSV caters to entry-level or lower-skilled seasonal roles and is valid for up to seven months. After this period, visa holders must take a four-month break before reapplying.

Applicants need at least one season of relevant experience in the past three years and must have comprehensive health insurance. While there is no English language requirement, employers must be engaged with or endorsed by Work and Income.

These new visa options aim to streamline access for seasonal workers while maintaining regulatory standards, offering a structured route for both skilled and entry-level roles in New Zealand’s seasonal workforce.