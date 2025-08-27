New Zealand opens Business Investor Visa with $2 million fast-track to residence

The New Zealand government has unveiled a new Business Investor Visa, aimed at attracting experienced foreign investors to actively run businesses in the country. At the same time, Immigration New Zealand announced that the existing Entrepreneur Work Visa has closed to new applications, though current holders will still need to apply for renewals.

Applications for the Business Investor Work Visa open in November 2025. The visa offers two investment pathways: a NZ $1 million investment in an existing business for a three-year work-to-residence route, or a NZ $2 million investment for a 12-month fast-track to residence. Applicants can either purchase a business outright or acquire at least 25% ownership, provided they meet the minimum investment requirement.

The visa can be granted for up to four years and costs NZ $12,380, covering the application fee and immigration levy. Successful applicants may include their partner and dependent children. Both investment pathways make applicants eligible to apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa.

To qualify, applicants must be 55 years or younger, meet English language requirements (IELTS 5.0 or equivalent), and have at least NZ $500,000 to support themselves and their families while establishing the business. They must demonstrate business experience, meet health and character requirements, and invest in a business employing at least five full-time equivalent staff.

Certain business types are excluded, including drop-shipping, gambling, tobacco or vaping production, adult entertainment, corner dairies, immigration advisory firms, discount stores, fast food outlets, franchises, and home-based businesses.

The Business Investor Visa complements the Active Investor Plus Visa, updated earlier in 2025. Officials said the new scheme is part of broader immigration reforms designed to attract investment, talent, and international networks to New Zealand.

Applications already submitted under the Entrepreneur Work Visa will continue under existing rules. Current holders can still apply for residence, and renewals remain available for those needing additional time to meet requirements. More details comparing the Business Investor Visa and Active Investor Plus Visa are expected in October 2025.