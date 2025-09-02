New Zealand tightens visa rules: Indian applicants must now submit passport office police clearance

From December 1, 2025, Indian visa applicants to New Zealand will face a stricter rule: only police clearance certificates issued by a Regional Passport Office of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs will be accepted. The move comes as Immigration New Zealand aims to streamline verification and reduce delays caused by inconsistent documentation.

Previously, Indian applicants could submit certificates from a Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police office, or from their local police station. Immigration New Zealand stated that these certificates were "inconsistent in format and harder to verify," prompting the updated requirement.

The rule applies solely to Indian nationals residing in India. Requirements for Indians living abroad and non-Indians who currently or previously lived in India remain unchanged.

Applicants must ensure that certificates are less than six months old at the time of submission and include an English translation if issued in another language. Some authorities may also require fingerprinting, and applicants are advised to consult local services or contact New Zealand Police for guidance.

Visa applicants who have already submitted a police certificate in a previous application may not need a new one, though immigration authorities can request an updated certificate if the existing document is over a year old.

The change aims to standardise police certificates for visa processing, improve verification, and reduce delays caused by inconsistent documentation.