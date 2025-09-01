NZ permanent residency costs ₹16,000: Here’s how to get there in 2 years

If you’re eyeing a quieter life abroad with real long-term benefits, New Zealand’s Permanent Residency (PR) offers just that—lifetime stay, full work rights, and even voting access, all for a one-time fee of NZD 315 (₹16,163 approx).

New Zealand’s PRV (Permanent Resident Visa) lets you live, work, and study in the country indefinitely—unlike the initial resident visa, it comes with no travel conditions and no expiry.

To qualify, you must first hold a resident visa for 2 years and prove you’ve spent at least 184 days per year in New Zealand. You must also meet age (18–55), language, and character requirements, and show economic contribution under the Skilled Migrant Category.

Step-by-step to New Zealand PR:

Get a resident visa:

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI).

If invited, apply and pay fees:

Skilled Migrant: NZD 6,450 (₹3.3 lakh)

Partner/Parent visas: NZD 3,610 (₹1.85 lakh)

After 2 years, apply for PRV:

Show you’ve lived in NZ 184+ days/year

Submit health and police certificates

Pay PRV fee: NZD 315 (₹16,163)

Other costs like English tests and medicals are extra.

Once approved, your PR never expires—and you can vote after one year. For those seeking stability, fresh air, and long-term value, it’s one of the most affordable permanent residencies out there.