Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
New Zealand to recognise 87 more occupations under AEWV from November 2025: Check full list

New Zealand to recognise 87 more occupations under AEWV from November 2025: Check full list

Starting November 3, employers will be able to submit job checks for these newly recognised roles, which span skill levels 1 to 3

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Oct 29, 2025 10:28 AM IST
New Zealand to recognise 87 more occupations under AEWV from November 2025: Check full listImmigration New Zealand updates AEWV: 87 new high-skill occupations added from 2025

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is set to expand its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme from 3 November 2025 by adding 87 new occupations to the National Occupation List (NOL). This update aims to ensure that higher-skilled jobs are better recognised in the country’s immigration system.

Starting from this date, employers will be able to submit job checks for these newly recognised roles, which span skill levels 1 to 3. The updated system marks a significant shift from the existing classification and allows AEWV holders in these roles to stay in New Zealand longer and, in some cases, bring their families with them.

Advertisement

About the NOL

The NOL is New Zealand’s newly implemented job classification system, replacing the Australia New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO). Officially adopted in November 2024, it received further updates in July 2025. The NOL is designed to better reflect the modern labour market, with annual updates planned to keep pace with changing demands.

INZ is transitioning to the NOL in phases, gradually incorporating it into the immigration system. The department will continue updating employers, migrants, and advisers throughout the process to ensure a smooth adaptation.

Here is the list of 87 new occupations under the National Occupation List (NOL) for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme, without the NOL codes:

Table 1: NOL Skill Level 1 Occupations

Advertisement

  • Horticulture Post-Harvest Leading Hand

  • Fruit Production Leading Hand

  • Indoor Crop Production Leading Hand

  • Outdoor Crop Leading Hand

Table 2: NOL Skill Level 2 Occupation

  • Foley Artist

Table 3: NOL Skill Level 3 Occupations

  • Irrigation Technician

  • Calibration Technician

  • Drug and Alcohol Tester

  • Wind Turbine Technician

  • Geothermal Technician

  • Non Destructive Testing Technician

  • Irrigation Performance Assessor

  • Cabinetry CAD Drawer

  • Joinery Detailer

  • Lifting Equipment Technician

  • Electric Vehicle Mechanic or Technician

  • Bicycle Technician

  • Vehicle Integration Technician

  • Agricultural Equipment Technician

  • Heavy Equipment Technician

  • CNC Programmer - Solid Timber Joinery

  • Senior Fleet Tyre Technician

  • Concreter (Commercial)

  • Joinery Site Joiner

  • Joinery Installer

    Advertisement

  • Waterproofer

  • Animal Trainer

  • Milliner

  • Cabinetry Installer

  • Joinery Machinist

  • Joinery Technician

  • Joinery Practitioner - Generalist

  • Joinery Finisher

  • Performing Arts, Entertainment and Events Technician

  • Fibre Composite Technician

  • Electronic Security System and Alarm Technician

  • Snowsport Equipment Technician

  • Dementia Navigator

  • Dementia Homeshare Coordinator

  • Support Worker (Mental Health and Addiction)

  • Health Coach

  • Senior Gaming Worker

  • Concierge

  • Winery Senior Cellar Hand

  • Crematorium Technician

  • Personal Trainer

  • Adventure Tourism Operator

  • Tennis Coach - Performance

  • Athlete

  • Production Supervisor, Clay, Concrete, Glass and Stone Processing

  • Production Supervisor, Paper, Pulp and Wood Processing

  • Production Supervisor, Plastics and Rubber Production

  • Production Supervisor, Textile and Footwear Production

  • Hazardous Materials Removalist

  • Horizontal Direction Drilling Worker

  • CNC Operator - Solid Timber Joinery

  • Agrichemical Spraying Operator

  • Groundspread Nutrient Applicator

  • Oversize Load Pilot Escort

  • Power Wash Technician

  • Solar Installer

  • Rope Access Technician

  • Load Lifting Rigger (Rope Fabrication)

  • Production Supervisor, Food and Drink Processing

  • Production Supervisor, Meat Processing

  • Production Supervisor, Poultry Processing

  • Production Supervisor, Seafood Processing

  • Horticulture Post-Harvest Supervisor

  • Aquaculture Farm Supervisor

  • Field Crop Farm Supervisor

    Advertisement

  • Outdoor Crop Production Supervisor

  • Fruit Production Supervisor

  • Indoor Crop Production Supervisor

  • Vineyard Supervisor

  • Mixed Crop Farm Supervisor

  • Forestry Supervisor

  • Silviculture Operator

  • Nursery Production Supervisor

  • Mixed Livestock Farm Supervisor

  • Beef Cattle Farm Supervisor

  • Sheep Farm Supervisor

  • Other Livestock Farm Supervisor

  • Poultry Farm Supervisor

  • Senior Piggery Stockperson

  • Mixed Crop and Livestock Farm Supervisor

  • Irrigation Manager

  • Senior Tyre Technician

Changes starting 3 November 2025

From this date, employers can begin submitting job checks for these newly recognised roles under the NOL. AEWV holders in a skill level 1 to 3 role may also benefit from an extended stay and potentially apply to bring their families. Some workers in existing skill level 4 or 5 roles may be eligible to move into one of the 87 new positions if they meet the following criteria:

  • At least three years of directly relevant work experience, or

  • A recognised qualification

If they qualify, they may be eligible for a new AEWV to extend their time in New Zealand. These updated occupations will be included in the enhanced Immigration Online system, alongside existing ANZSCO codes.

What employers need to know

Advertisement

sEmployers must first advertise the position and make a genuine effort to hire a New Zealander. If a suitable local candidate cannot be found, the employer must apply for accreditation and submit a job check application to hire a migrant.

When recruiting for one of the new NOL occupations, employers must ensure the job description and remuneration align with the responsibilities and skill level required for the role. The standard AEWV requirements for skill levels 1 to 3 remain in place: eligible migrant workers can stay for up to five years, must meet wage thresholds, and may support family visas.

Employers should verify their accreditation status and ensure the job description matches the NOL or ANZSCO occupation codes to avoid delays in recruitment.

Published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today