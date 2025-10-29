New Zealand to recognise 87 more occupations under AEWV from November 2025: Check full list

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is set to expand its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme from 3 November 2025 by adding 87 new occupations to the National Occupation List (NOL). This update aims to ensure that higher-skilled jobs are better recognised in the country’s immigration system.

Starting from this date, employers will be able to submit job checks for these newly recognised roles, which span skill levels 1 to 3. The updated system marks a significant shift from the existing classification and allows AEWV holders in these roles to stay in New Zealand longer and, in some cases, bring their families with them.

About the NOL

The NOL is New Zealand’s newly implemented job classification system, replacing the Australia New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO). Officially adopted in November 2024, it received further updates in July 2025. The NOL is designed to better reflect the modern labour market, with annual updates planned to keep pace with changing demands.

INZ is transitioning to the NOL in phases, gradually incorporating it into the immigration system. The department will continue updating employers, migrants, and advisers throughout the process to ensure a smooth adaptation.

Here is the list of 87 new occupations under the National Occupation List (NOL) for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme, without the NOL codes:

Table 1: NOL Skill Level 1 Occupations

Horticulture Post-Harvest Leading Hand

Fruit Production Leading Hand

Indoor Crop Production Leading Hand

Outdoor Crop Leading Hand

Table 2: NOL Skill Level 2 Occupation

Foley Artist

Table 3: NOL Skill Level 3 Occupations

Irrigation Technician

Calibration Technician

Drug and Alcohol Tester

Wind Turbine Technician

Geothermal Technician

Non Destructive Testing Technician

Irrigation Performance Assessor

Cabinetry CAD Drawer

Joinery Detailer

Lifting Equipment Technician

Electric Vehicle Mechanic or Technician

Bicycle Technician

Vehicle Integration Technician

Agricultural Equipment Technician

Heavy Equipment Technician

CNC Programmer - Solid Timber Joinery

Senior Fleet Tyre Technician

Concreter (Commercial)

Joinery Site Joiner

Joinery Installer

Waterproofer

Animal Trainer

Milliner

Cabinetry Installer

Joinery Machinist

Joinery Technician

Joinery Practitioner - Generalist

Joinery Finisher

Performing Arts, Entertainment and Events Technician

Fibre Composite Technician

Electronic Security System and Alarm Technician

Snowsport Equipment Technician

Dementia Navigator

Dementia Homeshare Coordinator

Support Worker (Mental Health and Addiction)

Health Coach

Senior Gaming Worker

Concierge

Winery Senior Cellar Hand

Crematorium Technician

Personal Trainer

Adventure Tourism Operator

Tennis Coach - Performance

Athlete

Production Supervisor, Clay, Concrete, Glass and Stone Processing

Production Supervisor, Paper, Pulp and Wood Processing

Production Supervisor, Plastics and Rubber Production

Production Supervisor, Textile and Footwear Production

Hazardous Materials Removalist

Horizontal Direction Drilling Worker

CNC Operator - Solid Timber Joinery

Agrichemical Spraying Operator

Groundspread Nutrient Applicator

Oversize Load Pilot Escort

Power Wash Technician

Solar Installer

Rope Access Technician

Load Lifting Rigger (Rope Fabrication)

Production Supervisor, Food and Drink Processing

Production Supervisor, Meat Processing

Production Supervisor, Poultry Processing

Production Supervisor, Seafood Processing

Horticulture Post-Harvest Supervisor

Aquaculture Farm Supervisor

Field Crop Farm Supervisor

Outdoor Crop Production Supervisor

Fruit Production Supervisor

Indoor Crop Production Supervisor

Vineyard Supervisor

Mixed Crop Farm Supervisor

Forestry Supervisor

Silviculture Operator

Nursery Production Supervisor

Mixed Livestock Farm Supervisor

Beef Cattle Farm Supervisor

Sheep Farm Supervisor

Other Livestock Farm Supervisor

Poultry Farm Supervisor

Senior Piggery Stockperson

Mixed Crop and Livestock Farm Supervisor

Irrigation Manager

Senior Tyre Technician

Changes starting 3 November 2025

From this date, employers can begin submitting job checks for these newly recognised roles under the NOL. AEWV holders in a skill level 1 to 3 role may also benefit from an extended stay and potentially apply to bring their families. Some workers in existing skill level 4 or 5 roles may be eligible to move into one of the 87 new positions if they meet the following criteria:

At least three years of directly relevant work experience, or

A recognised qualification

If they qualify, they may be eligible for a new AEWV to extend their time in New Zealand. These updated occupations will be included in the enhanced Immigration Online system, alongside existing ANZSCO codes.

What employers need to know

sEmployers must first advertise the position and make a genuine effort to hire a New Zealander. If a suitable local candidate cannot be found, the employer must apply for accreditation and submit a job check application to hire a migrant.

When recruiting for one of the new NOL occupations, employers must ensure the job description and remuneration align with the responsibilities and skill level required for the role. The standard AEWV requirements for skill levels 1 to 3 remain in place: eligible migrant workers can stay for up to five years, must meet wage thresholds, and may support family visas.

Employers should verify their accreditation status and ensure the job description matches the NOL or ANZSCO occupation codes to avoid delays in recruitment.