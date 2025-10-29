New Zealand to recognise 87 more occupations under AEWV from November 2025: Check full list

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is set to expand its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme from 3 November 2025 by adding 87 new occupations to the National Occupation List (NOL). This update aims to ensure that higher-skilled jobs are better recognised in the country’s immigration system.
Starting from this date, employers will be able to submit job checks for these newly recognised roles, which span skill levels 1 to 3. The updated system marks a significant shift from the existing classification and allows AEWV holders in these roles to stay in New Zealand longer and, in some cases, bring their families with them.
About the NOL
The NOL is New Zealand’s newly implemented job classification system, replacing the Australia New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO). Officially adopted in November 2024, it received further updates in July 2025. The NOL is designed to better reflect the modern labour market, with annual updates planned to keep pace with changing demands.
INZ is transitioning to the NOL in phases, gradually incorporating it into the immigration system. The department will continue updating employers, migrants, and advisers throughout the process to ensure a smooth adaptation.
Here is the list of 87 new occupations under the National Occupation List (NOL) for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) programme, without the NOL codes:
Table 1: NOL Skill Level 1 Occupations
Horticulture Post-Harvest Leading Hand
Fruit Production Leading Hand
Indoor Crop Production Leading Hand
Outdoor Crop Leading Hand
Table 2: NOL Skill Level 2 Occupation
Foley Artist
Table 3: NOL Skill Level 3 Occupations
Irrigation Technician
Calibration Technician
Drug and Alcohol Tester
Wind Turbine Technician
Geothermal Technician
Non Destructive Testing Technician
Irrigation Performance Assessor
Cabinetry CAD Drawer
Joinery Detailer
Lifting Equipment Technician
Electric Vehicle Mechanic or Technician
Bicycle Technician
Vehicle Integration Technician
Agricultural Equipment Technician
Heavy Equipment Technician
CNC Programmer - Solid Timber Joinery
Senior Fleet Tyre Technician
Concreter (Commercial)
Joinery Site Joiner
Joinery Installer
Waterproofer
Animal Trainer
Milliner
Cabinetry Installer
Joinery Machinist
Joinery Technician
Joinery Practitioner - Generalist
Joinery Finisher
Performing Arts, Entertainment and Events Technician
Fibre Composite Technician
Electronic Security System and Alarm Technician
Snowsport Equipment Technician
Dementia Navigator
Dementia Homeshare Coordinator
Support Worker (Mental Health and Addiction)
Health Coach
Senior Gaming Worker
Concierge
Winery Senior Cellar Hand
Crematorium Technician
Personal Trainer
Adventure Tourism Operator
Tennis Coach - Performance
Athlete
Production Supervisor, Clay, Concrete, Glass and Stone Processing
Production Supervisor, Paper, Pulp and Wood Processing
Production Supervisor, Plastics and Rubber Production
Production Supervisor, Textile and Footwear Production
Hazardous Materials Removalist
Horizontal Direction Drilling Worker
CNC Operator - Solid Timber Joinery
Agrichemical Spraying Operator
Groundspread Nutrient Applicator
Oversize Load Pilot Escort
Power Wash Technician
Solar Installer
Rope Access Technician
Load Lifting Rigger (Rope Fabrication)
Production Supervisor, Food and Drink Processing
Production Supervisor, Meat Processing
Production Supervisor, Poultry Processing
Production Supervisor, Seafood Processing
Horticulture Post-Harvest Supervisor
Aquaculture Farm Supervisor
Field Crop Farm Supervisor
Outdoor Crop Production Supervisor
Fruit Production Supervisor
Indoor Crop Production Supervisor
Vineyard Supervisor
Mixed Crop Farm Supervisor
Forestry Supervisor
Silviculture Operator
Nursery Production Supervisor
Mixed Livestock Farm Supervisor
Beef Cattle Farm Supervisor
Sheep Farm Supervisor
Other Livestock Farm Supervisor
Poultry Farm Supervisor
Senior Piggery Stockperson
Mixed Crop and Livestock Farm Supervisor
Irrigation Manager
Senior Tyre Technician
Changes starting 3 November 2025
From this date, employers can begin submitting job checks for these newly recognised roles under the NOL. AEWV holders in a skill level 1 to 3 role may also benefit from an extended stay and potentially apply to bring their families. Some workers in existing skill level 4 or 5 roles may be eligible to move into one of the 87 new positions if they meet the following criteria:
At least three years of directly relevant work experience, or
A recognised qualification
If they qualify, they may be eligible for a new AEWV to extend their time in New Zealand. These updated occupations will be included in the enhanced Immigration Online system, alongside existing ANZSCO codes.
What employers need to know
sEmployers must first advertise the position and make a genuine effort to hire a New Zealander. If a suitable local candidate cannot be found, the employer must apply for accreditation and submit a job check application to hire a migrant.
When recruiting for one of the new NOL occupations, employers must ensure the job description and remuneration align with the responsibilities and skill level required for the role. The standard AEWV requirements for skill levels 1 to 3 remain in place: eligible migrant workers can stay for up to five years, must meet wage thresholds, and may support family visas.
Employers should verify their accreditation status and ensure the job description matches the NOL or ANZSCO occupation codes to avoid delays in recruitment.