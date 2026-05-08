New Zealand to require citizenship test from 2027: All you need to know

Starting in 2027, migrants hoping to become New Zealand citizens will have to earn it by passing a test.

The country's Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden announced Wednesday that applicants will be required to sit an in-person, 20-question multiple-choice exam in English, with 15 correct answers, a 75% pass mark needed to clear it.

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The test will cover a defined set of civic topics: the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offences, voting rights, democratic principles, the structure of government, and rules around travelling overseas on a New Zealand passport.

"People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law," van Velden said in a statement. "This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and privileges before receiving citizenship by grant."

The move marks a significant shift from the current process, where applicants simply sign a declaration stating they understand the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship. Crucially, the test changes how applicants demonstrate that understanding, not the underlying requirement itself.

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Who is exempt

Not everyone will have to sit the test. Exemptions apply to applicants who are under 16 or aged 65 and over, those not of full capacity, anyone with a severe medical condition or unique personal circumstances that would prevent them from completing it, and those who have been granted a waiver for the English language requirement.

Citizens by descent applying for citizenship by grant, and those applying from overseas who already meet the presence requirement, such as residents of Niue, the Cook Islands, or Tokelau, or New Zealand government employees working abroad, are also exempt.

What happens if you fail

Applicants who don't pass on their first attempt can rebook and try again.

After three failed attempts, they must wait at least 30 working days before being allowed up to three more tries. Those who don't pass after six attempts will be offered options, including withdrawing their application for a partial refund of the application fee, in line with the current process for applications that fall short of citizenship requirements.

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Costs and logistics

A fee will likely be charged for each attempt, in addition to the standard citizenship application fee, though the exact amount has yet to be decided. Test locations are still being finalised, but the government has said the aim is to have centres across New Zealand, not just in major cities. The Department of Internal Affairs will also release study materials before the test goes live to help applicants prepare.

Those who have already applied, or do so before the requirement kicks in, will not need to sit the test. Further details, including exact dates, costs, and exemption processes, are expected to be released as work on the policy progresses, with the test set to become a formal requirement in the second half of 2027.