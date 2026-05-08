Who are Delhi’s richest business families? The names behind brands you use every day

Your phone rings, you book a flight, pick up medicines from a pharmacy, or switch on a home appliance — and without realising it, you’re already connected to some of India’s biggest business families.

These Delhi-based families have built companies that became part of everyday life while expanding into global industries like telecom, aviation, healthcare and consumer goods.

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Here’s a closer look at the business families shaping Delhi’s wealth landscape.

The group net worth is ₹5,70,312 crore.

Sunil Bharti Mittal built Bharti Airtel into one of India’s biggest telecom companies.

What started in 1976 as a small business has now grown into a global telecom giant serving over 600 million customers across India and Africa.

Over time, the group expanded beyond telecom into digital and global infrastructure. Investments like OneWeb and partnerships with global technology companies have strengthened its digital push.

His son Shravin Mittal is also leading international expansion through Bharti Global.

The group net worth is ₹1,95,864 crore.

Shiv Nadar is one of India’s earliest technology entrepreneurs and the co-founder of HCL.

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He started HCL in 1976 as a small tech venture, which has now become a global IT services company operating in over 60 countries and employing more than two lakh people.

In 2020, he stepped back from active leadership and handed over the company to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra. He now plays an advisory role and remains closely involved in long-term planning.

Ravi Jaipuria

Accpording to media report, the group net worth is $12.5 billion (₹1.18 lakh crore)

Ravi Jaipuria, chairperson of RJ Corp and often recognised as India’s “cola king,” oversees Varun Beverages, one of PepsiCo’s largest bottling partners globally. Through the company, he manufactures, bottles and distributes Pepsi products across several markets. Jaipuria returned to India in 1985 after studying business management and steadily expanded his business interests across beverages, food and healthcare. Advertisement He also runs Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in India, operating chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee. Both Varun Beverages and Devyani International are listed on the BSE and NSE. Apart from food and beverages, Jaipuria has also invested in healthcare, including a stake in Medanta.

The group net worth is ₹72,644 crore.

Kapil and Rahul Bhatia are the force behind IndiGo, India’s largest airline.

Launched in 2006, IndiGo now controls around 65% of the domestic aviation market and operates more than 400 aircraft across 130+ destinations.

The airline has grown into a strong global carrier. Alongside aviation, the family is also investing in logistics and new-age technology businesses.

Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja & family

The group net worth is ₹54,019 crore.

The Juneja brothers built Mankind Pharma into one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Started in 1995, the company focused on affordable medicines for everyday use and later expanded into consumer healthcare products.

Mankind Pharma went public in 2023 and continues to grow strongly in the Indian pharmaceutical market. The next generation is also involved in leadership roles.

Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta & family

The group net worth is ₹46,581 crore.

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The Rai Gupta family runs Havells India, a major electrical goods company.

Founded in 1958, Havells has grown from a small trading business into a global brand offering products like fans, lighting, switches and home appliances across more than 70 countries.

The company is also known for its strong branding and advertising campaigns featuring top Indian celebrities.

The group net worth is ₹41,003 crore.

The Burman family owns Dabur, one of India’s oldest and most trusted FMCG companies.

Founded in 1884, Dabur started as an Ayurvedic brand and later grew into a household name with products ranging from hair oils and juices to digestive medicines.

Apart from FMCG, the family has expanded into healthcare, insurance, hospitality and sports investments, including ownership in the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Today, the business is led by the next generation, with Mohit Burman as chairman and Saket Burman as vice chairman.

Kuldip Singh & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra

According to media reports, the group’s net worth is $5.2 billion or ₹49,280 crore.

Siblings Kuldip Singh and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra control Berger Paints India, the country’s second-largest paint manufacturer by market share.

In 1991, they acquired Berger Paints — then a relatively small company — from liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya. Since then, they have transformed it into a major player in India’s paints and coatings industry with a growing international presence across Bangladesh, Nepal, Poland and Russia.

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Kuldip Singh Dhingra serves as chairman emeritus, while his daughter Rishma Kaur is the current chairman. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra is vice chairman emeritus, and his son Kanwardip Singh Dhingra serves as vice chairman, marking a strong generational transition in the business.