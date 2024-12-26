New Zealand visa: New norms kick in for Post Study Work Visa applicants from 2025. Check all details

The New Zealand Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) allows students to stay and work for up to three years, depending on their qualifications. Recent changes to the PSWV regulations ensure that students who complete a Master’s degree after a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) will not lose their eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa.

Previously, students who completed a 30-week Postgraduate Diploma and immediately progressed to a Master’s degree (without meeting the 30-week requirement for the Master’s program) were not eligible for the PSWV. Now, such students can apply for the PSWV based on their enrollment.

Applicants must hold an eligible New Zealand qualification, have studied full-time in New Zealand for the required minimum duration, and apply within the specified timeframe to qualify for a PSWV.

If a student finishes an eligible qualification for the PSWV and immediately pursues a higher-level qualification that is not eligible for the visa (due to insufficient study duration, for example), they can still apply for a PSWV within 12 months from the end of their student visa for the initial qualification.

These changes offer students more flexibility in their study paths and ensure they can remain eligible to work after completing their qualifications.

For those seeking a 3-year PSWV, at least 30 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand within the Master’s program is required.

New list of qualifications:

PSWV applicants aiming to teach at secondary school level no longer need a Bachelor’s degree specializing in Science, Mathematics, Technology, or Pacific Languages.

Applicants who complete graduate diplomas and meet the Teaching Council’s registration requirements are now eligible for a PSWV to work as Primary or Intermediate school teachers.

The New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6), with a focus on Mechanical Engineering, has been added to the list, making Mechanical Engineering Technicians eligible for the PSWV.

New Zealand has become a sought-after destination for international students, tourists and workers. According to reports, New Zealand saw international student enrolments surge by 69,000 in 2023 compared to the previous year. China remains the largest contributor, accounting for 35 percent of enrolments, followed by India with 17 percent.

Applications for tourism and work visas from India have also seen significant growth. Immigration New Zealand revealed that in 2023, 115,008 visas were granted to Indian nationals, a substantial increase from 83,583 in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the data also shows that Indian nationals face a rejection rate of 28 percent, which is the second-highest, following Pakistan, where 71 percent of visa applications were denied.