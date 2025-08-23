New Zealand’s Parent Boost Visitor Visa: Extended stays, family reunions, and strict rules

New Zealand will open applications for its Parent Boost Visitor Visa on 29 September 2025, offering parents of citizens and residents the opportunity to spend up to five years at a time with their families. The visa allows multiple entries during the validity period and can be extended once, enabling a total stay of up to 10 years.

Advertisement

Officials describe the scheme as “a meaningful way for families to spend extended time together,” while clarifying that it is not a pathway to permanent residence.

Eligibility and application process

To qualify, applicants must:

Be outside New Zealand at the time of application and approval

Be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident

Meet health and character standards

Prove financial self-sufficiency through income or funds, or rely on sponsors meeting minimum income thresholds

Show ties to their home country and a genuine intent to leave when the visa expires

Applicants who meet the criteria receive an approval in principle, after which they must provide evidence of 12 months of acceptable health insurance and sign a declaration confirming the temporary nature of the visa.

Advertisement

The five-year period begins from the date of first entry, not the date of approval. Parents and partners can travel separately, and holders must undergo a compliance check between years three and four to maintain their visa.

Health and insurance requirements

Immigration New Zealand requires applicants to meet an acceptable standard of health, with no waivers permitted.

Insurance is mandatory, covering:

Emergency medical care (NZD $250,000 per year)

Cancer treatment (NZD $100,000 per year)

Repatriation (NZD $250,000)

Return of remains (NZD $50,000)

Visa holders must purchase 12 months of insurance upfront and maintain coverage for the entire stay. Failure to do so may result in cancellation or ineligibility for future visas.

Financial and sponsorship obligations

Advertisement

Parents can meet the financial criteria in one of three ways:

Sponsor’s income: A single sponsor must earn at least the median wage to support one parent. Joint sponsors must earn at least 1.5 times the median wage. For each additional parent, income requirements rise by 0.5 times the median wage.

Parent’s income: Single parents must show annual income at least equal to the New Zealand superannuation single rate (NZD $32,611.28). Couples must meet the combined couple rate (NZD $49,552.88).

Parent’s funds: A single parent must have at least NZD $160,000 in available funds; a couple requires at least NZD $250,000. Borrowed or gifted money is not accepted.

Sponsors must be adult children (18+) who are citizens or residents, and joint sponsorship is permitted between siblings, partners, or blended families.

Why it matters

The Parent Boost Visitor Visa provides parents with extended flexibility, longer stays, multiple entries, and family reunification, while balancing New Zealand’s priorities with financial, health, and sponsorship safeguards.