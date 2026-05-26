Not all H-1B holders must...: Relief for Indians with H-1B visa; USCIS clarifies confusion over rule update

The United States has clarified that not all H-1B visa holders will be required to leave the country when applying for a green card, a partial reversal that has eased some of the alarm that swept through Indian professional communities in recent days, without fully resolving the uncertainty.

The clarification came after a Trump administration policy memo tightened the rules around the "Adjustment of Status" process, the established route through which temporary visa holders apply for permanent residency while continuing to live and work in the US.

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When that guidance suggested most applicants would now need to complete the process from their home countries, the reaction was immediate and widespread, particularly among Indian technology sector workers who make up the largest group of H-1B holders in America.

USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler told Newsweek that the situation is more nuanced than the initial statement implied. "People who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path," he said. He added that others "may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualised circumstances."

What the original memo said

The initial guidance had been considerably more categorical. In a statement released alongside the policy memo, Kahler had said: "We're returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation's immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances."

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That language upended decades of established practice. For years, workers on H-1B, L-1 and student visas had been able to transition to permanent residency without leaving the country, a process that allowed professionals to maintain employment continuity while avoiding the delays and unpredictability of overseas visa appointments.

Why did this hit the Indians hardest?

Indians accounted for 283,772 of the 406,348 approved H-1B petitions in FY25, a dominant share by a wide margin. Many of these professionals have spent years, sometimes decades, building careers, buying homes and raising families in the US while waiting out green card backlogs that can stretch for generations.

Immigration experts had warned that requiring workers to leave could mean months or years of separation from employers and families, particularly given visa appointment delays in India. The softened clarification offers some relief, but immigration lawyers say the absence of clear criteria around "economic benefit" and "national interest" means anxiety will persist among applicants.