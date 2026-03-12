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'Now she's stuck': Indian H-1B worker unable to return to US after visiting sick mother

'Now she's stuck': Indian H-1B worker unable to return to US after visiting sick mother

An Indian professional is stuck in the country because visa interview slots needed for re-entry to the United States are currently difficult to obtain.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 12:58 PM IST
'Now she's stuck': Indian H-1B worker unable to return to US after visiting sick motherIndian professional on H-1B visa stranded in India amid US visa slot shortage

A social media post has drawn attention to the difficulties some foreign professionals face when travelling outside the United States on work visas. The post described the situation of an Indian professional who travelled to India due to a family emergency but is now unable to return to the US because she cannot secure a visa appointment.

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The account was shared on the social media platform Reddit, which stated that her friend had rushed back to India after learning that her mother had fallen seriously ill. What was meant to be a brief visit has turned into an uncertain wait, as she now needs a visa interview slot before she can re-enter the United States.

According to the post, the delay has created both emotional and financial stress for the professional. Much of her life remains based in the US, including her job, home and several financial obligations that continue even while she is stuck abroad. Regular payments, such as mortgage instalments, loan repayments, and other bills, still need to be managed despite her absence from the country.

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Unable to return to the US.
by u/Upset_Enthusiasm8391 in h1b

The user who shared the story said the situation has become increasingly worrying for the woman as she tries to figure out how long the wait might last. With no immediate clarity on when she might secure an appointment, she has begun considering difficult decisions, including the possibility of selling her house if she cannot return soon.

The Reddit post also appealed to others for guidance, asking whether anyone had experienced similar challenges with visa appointments or had suggestions that might help the woman navigate the situation.

Many foreign professionals are facing such challenges when their travel plans intersect with immigration procedures. Workers on employment visas often need a valid visa stamp in their passport to return to the United States, and obtaining that stamp usually requires securing an interview appointment at a US consulate. Limited appointment availability and processing delays at several consulates have created uncertainty for many applicants.

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Published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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