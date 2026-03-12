'Now she's stuck': Indian H-1B worker unable to return to US after visiting sick mother

According to the post, the delay has created both emotional and financial stress for the professional. Much of her life remains based in the US, including her job, home and several financial obligations that continue even while she is stuck abroad. Regular payments, such as mortgage instalments, loan repayments, and other bills, still need to be managed despite her absence from the country.



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The user who shared the story said the situation has become increasingly worrying for the woman as she tries to figure out how long the wait might last. With no immediate clarity on when she might secure an appointment, she has begun considering difficult decisions, including the possibility of selling her house if she cannot return soon.

The Reddit post also appealed to others for guidance, asking whether anyone had experienced similar challenges with visa appointments or had suggestions that might help the woman navigate the situation.

Many foreign professionals are facing such challenges when their travel plans intersect with immigration procedures. Workers on employment visas often need a valid visa stamp in their passport to return to the United States, and obtaining that stamp usually requires securing an interview appointment at a US consulate. Limited appointment availability and processing delays at several consulates have created uncertainty for many applicants.