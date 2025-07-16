One last chance: Final UK visa ballot for Indian professionals opens 22 July, check timings

Indian graduates hoping to live and work in the UK have one last shot this year. The UK government will open the second and final ballot for the 2025 India Young Professionals Scheme visa at 1:30 P.M. IST on 22 July 2025, closing exactly 48 hours later on 24 July at 1:30 P.M. IST. This phase offers a final opportunity to secure one of the remaining slots under the bilateral youth mobility agreement between India and the UK.

The India Young Professionals Scheme allows selected Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Applicants must enter an online ballot during the designated window. If selected, they may proceed to a formal visa application process.

Eligibility criteria:

To enter the ballot, applicants must:

Be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 30

Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher (UK RQF Level 6 or above, or equivalent)

Have at least £2,530 in savings, held for 28 consecutive days

Not having any dependent children under 18

Not have previously held a Youth Mobility Scheme or India Young Professionals Scheme visa

Only those meeting all eligibility conditions should submit an entry.

Application process:

To enter the ballot, candidates must provide:

Full name and date of birth

Passport details and a scanned copy or photo of the passport

Email address and phone number

Ballot entry is free of charge; However, selected applicants must:

Apply for the visa within 90 days

Pay a £319 visa fee and the immigration health surcharge

Submit biometric information (photo and fingerprints)

Ballot entries are chosen at random, and results will be sent by email within two weeks after the ballot closes. There is no appeals process for those not selected.

Visa Availability:

Of the 3,000 total visas available under the scheme for 2025, most were allotted in the February ballot. The remaining spots will now be filled through this July draw. Applicants are allowed only one entry, multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

This scheme is part of a reciprocal youth mobility agreement between India and the UK. More details and updates are available on the UK Home Office website.