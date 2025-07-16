Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
One last chance: Final UK visa ballot for Indian professionals opens 22 July, check timings

One last chance: Final UK visa ballot for Indian professionals opens 22 July, check timings

The India Young Professionals Scheme allows selected Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025 3:53 PM IST
One last chance: Final UK visa ballot for Indian professionals opens 22 July, check timingsUK opens second and final visa ballot for Indian graduates under youth mobility pact

Indian graduates hoping to live and work in the UK have one last shot this year. The UK government will open the second and final ballot for the 2025 India Young Professionals Scheme visa at 1:30 P.M. IST on 22 July 2025, closing exactly 48 hours later on 24 July at 1:30 P.M. IST. This phase offers a final opportunity to secure one of the remaining slots under the bilateral youth mobility agreement between India and the UK.

Advertisement

The India Young Professionals Scheme allows selected Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Applicants must enter an online ballot during the designated window. If selected, they may proceed to a formal visa application process.

Eligibility criteria:

To enter the ballot, applicants must:

  • Be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 30

  • Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher (UK RQF Level 6 or above, or equivalent)

  • Have at least £2,530 in savings, held for 28 consecutive days

  • Not having any dependent children under 18

  • Not have previously held a Youth Mobility Scheme or India Young Professionals Scheme visa

Only those meeting all eligibility conditions should submit an entry.

Advertisement

Application process:

To enter the ballot, candidates must provide:

  • Full name and date of birth

  • Passport details and a scanned copy or photo of the passport

  • Email address and phone number

Ballot entry is free of charge; However, selected applicants must:

  • Apply for the visa within 90 days

  • Pay a £319 visa fee and the immigration health surcharge

  • Submit biometric information (photo and fingerprints)

Ballot entries are chosen at random, and results will be sent by email within two weeks after the ballot closes. There is no appeals process for those not selected.

Visa Availability:

Of the 3,000 total visas available under the scheme for 2025, most were allotted in the February ballot. The remaining spots will now be filled through this July draw. Applicants are allowed only one entry, multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

Advertisement

This scheme is part of a reciprocal youth mobility agreement between India and the UK. More details and updates are available on the UK Home Office website.

Published on: Jul 16, 2025 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today