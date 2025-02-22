Pakistan issues 154 visas to Indian pilgrims for Shree Katas Raj temple visit

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday announced that it has issued 154 visas to Indian pilgrims traveling to the Shree Katas Raj temples in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan annually for various religious festivals.

According to the High Commission in New Delhi, the group of 154 pilgrims is scheduled to visit the historic temples in Chakwal district from February 24 to March 2.

Pakistan's charge d'affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his best wishes to the pilgrims for a spiritually fulfilling journey. He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to facilitating such visits to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

