scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Visa
Pakistan issues 154 visas to Indian pilgrims for Shree Katas Raj temple visit

Feedback

Pakistan issues 154 visas to Indian pilgrims for Shree Katas Raj temple visit

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan annually for various religious festivals

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
154 Indian pilgrims get Pakistan visas for Shree Katas Raj temple pilgrimage 154 Indian pilgrims get Pakistan visas for Shree Katas Raj temple pilgrimage

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday announced that it has issued 154 visas to Indian pilgrims traveling to the Shree Katas Raj temples in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan annually for various religious festivals.

According to the High Commission in New Delhi, the group of 154 pilgrims is scheduled to visit the historic temples in Chakwal district from February 24 to March 2.

Pakistan's charge d'affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his best wishes to the pilgrims for a spiritually fulfilling journey. He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to facilitating such visits to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Feb 22, 2025, 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement