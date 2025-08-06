Planning a Canada trip? Here’s how Indians can apply for a tourist visa, step-by-step guide

Planning a holiday to Canada? Indian citizens looking to explore the country’s vast natural beauty, bustling cities, or visit friends and family need a valid tourist visa, formally known as a visitor visa. While the process may appear daunting, it’s straightforward if you follow the steps and submit the correct documents.

Here’s a complete breakdown of how to apply for a Canada tourist visa from India, based on official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) guidance.

Step 1: Gather your documents

Before you apply, collect all the documents needed for your visa application. These include:

1. Identity documents:

A valid passport (regular, official, or diplomatic)

Refugee travel documents (if applicable)

Note: Passports from Somalia, non-machine-readable Czech Republic passports, temporary passports from South Africa, and provisional Venezuelan passports are not accepted.

2. Family-related documents:

Form IMM 5645: All applicants aged 18 or above must fill out this family information form.

Form IMM 5476: If someone else (like a family member or visa agent) is applying on your behalf, they must fill this representative use form. Advertisement

Additional documents for minors: If a child under 18 is travelling alone or with one parent/guardian, extra documents like notarised consent letters are needed.

Step 2: Biometrics requirement

Most Indian applicants will need to provide biometrics (fingerprints and a digital photo). Here’s how:

Pay the biometrics fee when applying (typically CAD $85).

Wait for your Biometric Instruction Letter (BIL) from IRCC.

Book an appointment at a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide biometrics.

You can also choose to give biometrics again if your previous ones are about to expire, especially if you're applying for a visa that extends beyond 10 years from your last submission.

Step 3: Submit your visa application online

There are two ways to apply online:

Option 1: IRCC Portal:

The standard application process most travellers use.

Option 2: IRCC Portal – New Version

Use this if:

You are applying alone (18+ years old)

You’ve never applied for any Canadian visa before

You are not using a representative to apply

Note: Do not submit through both portals simultaneously.

Other key points to note

Even if you submit all documents, approval is not guaranteed. IRCC may request additional information.

Always apply through official channels to avoid fraud.

Bring physical copies of important documents when you travel, as Canadian border services may ask for them upon arrival.

Final tip

As the IRCC states, “Only submit the recommended documents that prove you’re eligible for a visa.” Submitting excess or irrelevant paperwork can delay processing.