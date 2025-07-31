Planning a Europe trip? Apply for Schengen visa from these nations for faster approvals

Indian travellers wary of Schengen visa rejections now have a clearer map to follow. With approval rates declining across much of Europe, new 2024 data shows Iceland remains the most visa-friendly destination, approving more than 9 out of 10 applications.

According to figures released by SchengenVisaInfo, the average Schengen visa approval rate across member states stood at just 52.20% in 2024, making destination choice a critical factor for applicants, especially from high-volume countries like India.

At the top of the list: Iceland, which approved 91.25% of all short-stay visa requests. Though this marks a slight dip from its 2023 approval rate of 94.26%, the Nordic country saw a 57.1% surge in applications, rising to 35,416 in 2024 from 22,541 the year prior.

Where your Schengen visa is most likely to be approved

Besides Iceland, several countries maintained high approval rates:

Slovakia – 89.25%

Italy – 88.72%

Romania – 88.36%

Switzerland – 88.12%

Hungary – 87.23%

Norway – 87.20%

Greece – 85.86%

Austria – 85.78%

Luxembourg – 85.65%

These countries outperformed much of the Schengen bloc, many of which granted fewer than half of the submitted applications.

How 2024 compares with 2023 visa trends

In 2023, countries like Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland ranked among the most visa-friendly. However, in 2024, they were replaced by Romania and Norway, which moved into the top 10 amid shifting travel demand and processing trends.

Italy, Switzerland, and Austria remained consistently favourable destinations across both years.

For Indian tourists, students, and business travellers planning European visits, these approval rates offer a data-backed guide to choosing entry points with lower chances of delay or rejection.