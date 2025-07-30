'5-year Schengen visa in just 4 days from...': Indian traveller shares visa approval strategy

Posting on the r/SchengenVisa subreddit, a user shared a detailed account of receiving a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa from the French Consulate in Bengaluru, drawing widespread interest from Indian travellers and visa applicants.

The user, who holds an Indian passport, shared that the visa was processed in just four working days. They had previously held three Schengen visas, issued by Germany and Spain, over the past two years, with the most recent visa from Spain valid for only 45 days.

Responding to a query about the application process, the user explained they had not specifically applied for a five-year visa but had requested a longer validity in their cover letter. They submitted both their original passport and scanned copies of all stamped pages from current and expired passports.

“For the cascade regime, you need at least two visas in the past three years to be eligible for a two-year visa,” the user said. “But granting longer durations is completely at the discretion of the visa officer.”

When asked about the need for scanned copies despite submitting original documents, the user clarified that photocopies of each stamped page were part of the required checklist. They also confirmed selecting "multiple entry" in the application form and reiterating the request for longer validity in their cover letter.

What is the cascade visa scheme?

The cascade visa scheme benefits travellers with a consistent record of previous visits. Indian citizens who have obtained two Schengen visas within the last three years are eligible for a two-year multiple-entry visa. This can be extended to five years, provided the applicant’s passport is valid for the full duration.

The visa allows holders to travel across all 29 countries in the EU/Schengen area, similar to the access given to visa-exempt nationals. However, it does not permit employment and limits stays to 90 days within any 180-day period.

“These long-term Schengen visas mark the start of a new EU policy that supports frequent travellers and aims to strengthen people-to-people contacts,” the European Commission said in a statement.