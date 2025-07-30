From 6 months to a 2-year Schengen Visa: How this Indian couple got a successful visa upgrade

After five consecutive short-term Schengen visas, an Indian couple has shared their successful attempt at securing a two-year multiple-entry visa, and the internet has opinions.

Posting on the r/schengenvisa subreddit, the user wrote, “After getting 5 times Schengen Visa of less than 6 months duration, this time me and my wife got 2 years multiple entry Schengen visa!”

The application was made via the Denmark Embassy through VFS Delhi, based on a two-week itinerary. In their cover letter, the couple specifically requested a long-term visa and backed it up with details of prior Schengen travel and an active 5-year Japan visa. “That's it!” the post ended, prompting a flurry of reactions from fellow travellers.

One user pointed out that while the experience was valid, such outcomes are not guaranteed, “That’s part of the Schengen rules & regulations. Not anybody jus gonna get it bcz OP has... U have to prove u have travelled several times to any of a Schengen state (say example 5 or more within a year) & only after that will they give u a longer term duration Schengen visa.”

Sharing a personal example, the user added, “My MD’s son lives in France... She has travelled in the past 8+ years min 3 times a year to see him. They have literally given her a 5 year Schengen visa multiple entry.”

The post has sparked renewed interest in how long-term Schengen visas are issued, especially under the “cascade system” now being implemented by many EU countries. The system encourages frequent and compliant travellers by progressively increasing visa durations, one year, then two, then five, based on prior travel history.