Visas at just Rs 1: Get UAE, UK, Schengen, visas for these 15 nations in this visa sale

A ₹1 visa? That’s the price being offered this weekend for travellers applying to destinations like the UAE, UK, Vietnam, and several others. In a first for India, a visa sale is going live for two days, August 4 and 5, allowing applicants to access global travel documents at a symbolic cost.

Advertisement

The two-day initiative will be hosted on the Atlys platform, offering Indian travellers the chance to apply for visas to countries such as the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya, and Taiwan, all for just ₹1.

Appointment bookings for destinations requiring in-person visits, including the United States and certain Schengen nations, will also be available at the same price.

The concept comes against a backdrop of high visa-related losses. According to a joint report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller, Indian applicants lost over ₹664 crore in non-refundable visa fees in 2024 alone. The new sale seeks to lower entry barriers for global travel by reducing the financial risks tied to visa rejections.

Advertisement

“Atlys was created to eliminate friction from the visa process. With the One Way Out sale, we are taking that mission even further,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of the platform.

Data from Atlys shows that visa searches have surged over the past 60 days, with Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the UK, and the UAE seeing interest spikes of 18% to 44%. Much of the demand is being driven by Gen Z and millennial travellers from India’s tier 1 and tier 2 cities, many of them first-time applicants.

“We anticipate the strongest demand for UAE visas during the sale, followed closely by the UK,” Nahta said, pointing to a generational shift in travel aspirations.

By slashing both procedural and price barriers, the sale marks a broader effort to rethink visa access, a space long associated with paperwork, delays, and uncertainty.