Planning a European getaway? Airbnb curbs, beach bans, and fines could impact your trip 

Tourists heading to Europe this year will face new restrictions, fees, and regulations as destinations attempt to curb overtourism. While some cities have imposed outright bans on certain activities, others are setting visitor limits, enforcing tourist taxes, and cracking down on disruptive behaviour.

Despite recent headlines, Spain isn’t banning tourists. The country’s new policies focus on regulating tourism in hotspots like Mallorca, Tenerife, and Barcelona rather than shutting it down.

Short-term rentals face tighter restrictions, with licenses permanently cancelled for flats registered after February 2024 that lack independent entrances. In Malaga, 43 neighbourhoods have banned new short-term lets, while Barcelona plans to phase out tourist apartment rentals by 2028. Alicante and Madrid have also introduced similar restrictions.

Travelers can still book Airbnb-style rentals, but they should expect to provide additional details — such as nationality, address, and contact information — when staying at accommodations or renting a car.

Several European destinations are restricting tourist numbers. Athens’ Acropolis now allows only 20,000 visitors per day, requiring advance booking. Pompeii, overwhelmed by more than four million tourists in 2024, will introduce a similar 20,000 cap in 2025. Rome’s Colosseum limits visitors to 3,000 at a time.

Cruise passengers are also facing new limits. Ibiza has restricted simultaneous docking, and Barcelona has reduced the number of ships permitted to enter. While these changes won’t affect pre-planned cruise itineraries, visitors should be aware of new tourist taxes, such as Venice’s entry fee of €5 or €10.

Beyond capacity limits, cities are imposing fines on certain tourist behaviours. Sardinia’s Spiaggia Rosa beach has been off-limits since 1998, but Italy is now strictly enforcing fines of €500 to €3,500 for trespassing. In Rome, shirtless men and attaching “love padlocks” to bridges could result in fines, while Prague has banned costumed stag and hen parties.

Seville is considering closing the Plaza de España to the public and introducing a €3 to €4 entry fee, though the rule has not yet been enforced.

For travellers, understanding these new restrictions is essential to avoid unexpected fines or disruptions.