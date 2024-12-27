Indians study in Europe 2025: Germany, France & more emerge as top alternatives; Here's per month cost of living in top 7 nations 

Study in Europe 2025: Germany, France & more emerge as alternate destinations for Indians, Here's per month cost of living in top 7 European nations

In recent years, Europe has become one of the top choices for international students, thanks to its cultural richness, diverse academic programs, and a growing number of world-class universities.

However, this rising demand has created challenges in meeting the accommodation and support needs of students. University Living’s European Education Landscape 2024 report highlights seven standout countries - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Austria, and Malta - that offer unique advantages for international education.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, curated this list of stand-out nations with an average per month cost in select cities that Indian students might have to incur. Let's take a look.

Note: The conversion rate used is 1 Euro = ₹88 (approximate).

Germany

Germany hosted approximately 39,600 Indian students in 2023-24. The country is renowned for its engineering, natural sciences, and technology programs. It offers tuition-free or low-cost public universities and provides scholarships such as Erasmus+ and DAAD.

Living costs vary by city:

Berlin: €1,285/month (₹1,13,080)

Munich: €1,500/month (₹1,32,000)

Other cities: €1,235/month (₹1,08,680)

Total expenses range from €920 to €1,820 (₹80,960–₹1,60,160), depending on lifestyle. Germany also supports international graduates with an 18-month post-study work visa, allowing them to gain valuable work experience.

France

France hosted 7,344 Indian students in 2023-24, with numbers expected to grow by 200% by 2030. Known for its arts, sciences, and business programs, France offers English-taught courses and a dynamic cultural environment.

Living costs vary by city:

Paris: €1,723/month (₹1,51,624)

Lyon: €1,130/month (₹99,440)

Other cities: €1,105/month (₹97,240)

Total expenses range from €810 to €2,170 (₹71,280–₹1,91,000). France also offers a two-year post-study visa for non-EU students.

Spain



Spain attracted 1,087 Indian students in 2023-24, with a projected growth of 280% by 2030. The country offers affordable tuition fees, ranging from €750 to €3,500 (₹66,000–₹3,08,000) per year, and strong opportunities in healthcare and tourism sectors. Scholarships such as Erasmus+ and MAEC-AECID are available.

Living costs range between €800 and €1,400 (₹70,400–₹1,23,200) per month, with accommodation costs varying from €300 to €1,100 (₹26,400–₹96,800) per month. Students benefit from a one-year post-graduation residency permit.

Italy

Italy hosted 6,148 Indian students in 2023-24. It is celebrated for its art, architecture, engineering, and business programs. Moderate tuition fees, scholarships like "Invest Your Talent in Italy," and affordable living costs make it an attractive destination.

Living costs vary by city:

Rome: €1,425/month (₹1,25,400)

Milan: €1,480/month (₹1,30,240)

Other cities: €1,155/month (₹1,01,640)

Total expenses range from €800 to €1,820 (₹70,400–₹1,60,160) per month. Italy also supports international students with post-study work opportunities in design, tech, and engineering.

Portugal

Portugal hosted over 280 Indian students in 2023-24, with numbers expected to increase by 71% by 2030. The country offers affordable tuition fees ranging from €3,000 to €13,500 (₹2,64,000–₹11,88,000) per year and a vibrant cultural experience.

Living costs range between €600 and €1,130 (₹52,800–₹99,440) per month, with accommodation costs between €200 and €1,000 (₹17,600–₹88,000) per month. Portugal also provides strong opportunities in start-ups and technology sectors.

Austria

Austria hosted approximately 750 Indian students in 2023-24, with numbers expected to double by 2030. The country offers English-taught programs in engineering, humanities, and social sciences.

Living costs vary by city:

Vienna: €1,400/month (₹1,23,200)

Graz: €905/month (₹79,640)

Other cities: €930/month (₹81,840)

Total expenses range from €580 to €1,750 (₹51,040–₹1,54,000) per month. Austria provides a 12-month post-study work visa for international students.

Malta

Malta hosted 1,200 Indian students in 2023-24, with a projected growth of 350% by 2030. Known for its English-speaking population, Malta offers affordable tuition fees ranging from €7,000 to €20,000 (₹6,16,000–₹17,60,000) per year and a welcoming cultural environment.

Living costs range between €500 and €800 (₹44,000–₹70,400) per month, with accommodation costs between €450 and €1,200 (₹39,600–₹1,05,600) per month. Malta’s warm climate and vibrant lifestyle make it an appealing destination for international students.