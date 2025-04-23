Planning Europe this summer? Here’s where Schengen slots are still open in India

With summer on the horizon, so is the scramble for Schengen visas—a seasonal stress test for Indian travellers dreaming of a European escape. While the actual visa process takes around 15 business days post-appointment, the real bottleneck is securing an appointment itself, especially during peak travel months.

Embassies are already reporting jam-packed schedules and limited availability. As travellers rush to lock in their European plans, the biggest hurdle isn’t the paperwork—it’s just getting in the door.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, countries like France are showing relatively quicker turnarounds of 2–3 weeks in Chandigarh, Cochin, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s earliest slot in Mumbai is on April 29, and Germany’s first available appointments in Gurgaon and Chennai are on May 21.

If you’re applying to Italy, be prepared for delays—there are no open slots in Delhi, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad. The earliest slot in Ahmedabad is May 16, though past Schengen visa holders who have visited the zone at least once can access faster bookings.

However, it’s not all doom and delays. France and Finland are currently offering appointments as early as April 25 in Chennai and Hyderabad, according to VFS. Hungary and Norway also have relatively quicker access windows.

Spain has opened up slots in May across major cities, and applicants can expect a relatively short processing time of seven working days, according to BLS.

Sweden, notably, is the only country offering next-day appointments across all Indian centers, making it the fastest option by far.

So if you’re eyeing a European summer—whether it’s gelato by the Grand Canal or wine trails in the south of France—your best chance lies in early planning and flexible choices.