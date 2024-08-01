Planning to go to UK for higher studies? Check changed visa rules for students and ways to navigate them

The United Kingdom has been a magnet for Indian students seeking top-tier education and career prospects. However, recent changes to UK visa regulations have raised eyebrows and concerns among prospective students and their families. As the UK tightens its immigration policies, it is vital to unpack these new rules and assess their implications for Indian students and migrants.

Earlier in March, Home Secretary James Cleverly had called for a prompt review of the "Graduate Route" visa policy, with the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) submitting its comprehensive report on May 14.

According to the findings, Indian students have been at the forefront of utilising this visa category, accounting for a substantial 42 percent of the total visas granted between 2021 and 2023, totalling 89,200 visas. The report emphasised that the Graduate Route has played a vital role in supporting UK universities financially, compensating for losses incurred in teaching British students and funding research endeavours.

The UK in the meanwhile, has witnessed an unprecedented influx of Indian students in recent years. According to official statistics, the number of Indian students enrolled in UK institutions surged from 52,454 in 2019 to a remarkable 150,000 in 2022, with projections suggesting that the figure could reach 170,000 by 2025, stated Gaurav Batra, CEO & Co-Founder, Infinite Group.

Nonetheless, recent visa policy alterations have sparked curiosity regarding their potential effects on aspiring Indian students.

What were the key changes?

Among the most notable changes, the UK government has announced a revision of visa rules for international students enrolled in postgraduate research programs, effective January 2024. Under the new policy, these students will be prohibited from bringing dependents to the UK during their studies.

However, students in Master of Research (MRes) and doctorate programs are exempt from this restriction. Importantly, the amendments do not impact other visa types, including the Graduate Route, Young Professionals Scheme, visit visas, or skilled work visas, ensuring that various alternatives remain available for students.

While the dependent visa policy change has garnered substantial attention, experts in the higher education sector believe its impact will be minimal.

Speaking to Business Today, Batra said, "Most UK postgraduate programs are relatively short, often lasting about a year, meaning this policy shift does not drastically alter the educational experience for students compared to other major global education hubs. Additionally, undergraduate students have historically been unable to bring dependents, and this policy remains unchanged. This approach by the UK government aims to balance the attraction of international talent with effective immigration management."

Despite recent changes in visa regulations, the sustained increase in Indian students opting to study in the UK underscores the country’s enduring appeal. The quality of education, diversity among peers, and robust career opportunities continue to draw motivated individuals from around the globe.

Diwakar Chandiok, VP (Recruitment) for South Asia, INTO University Partnerships, said, "The United Kingdom presents students with a sandwich/placement degree option, which combines academic study with practical employment experience, and the degree provides students with globally recognised theoretical and practical skills."