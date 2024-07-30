Hidden cost of studying abroad: Monthly expenses apart from tuition fee for students in Canada, UK, US, Netherlands

As students embark on their academic journeys abroad, one crucial aspect comes into sharper focus: the cost of living. Alongside tuition fees, students must also plan for day-to-day expenses that vary widely depending on their location. A closer look at the financial requirements in Canada, the UK, the US, and the Netherlands reveals a complex picture of monthly living costs that can shape the student experience.

Canada: Managing Living Expenses in a Housing Bubble

In Canada, students face significant accommodation costs, typically ranging from CAD 1,200 to CAD 2,700 (Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,64,000) per month, with an average rent of CAD 1,200 to CAD 1,500, according to Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

Ayushman Pisupati, a communications student in Toronto, shared his insights into his monthly budget:

- Rent: CAD 450 (shared accommodation)

- Utilities: CAD 30

- WiFi: CAD 23

- Phone bill: CAD 85

- Groceries: CAD 120

- Travel: CAD 150 (public transport)

- Dining and Entertainment: CAD 80

- Miscellaneous: CAD 80

This brings Ayushman's estimated monthly expenses to approximately CAD 1,017, drastically lower than the higher averages reported. He says that rent can consume a significant portion of a student's budget, especially in a city grappling with a housing bubble.

"I try not to eat food at restaurants or use Uber Eats as much because each meal on average can cost $12-15 and upto $22 if you're ordering delivery. If you sit down at a restaurant, tip is extra. Given that, as a student, you will have a hectic schedule and getting food outside might be the convenient option, but meal planning can really help with saving time," he said, talking about how he manages his major food expenses.

The combined living costs, including food and transportation, can nudge this figure closer to CAD 1,800 when considering additional expenses and lifestyle choices.

The United States: A Wide Range of Living Costs

Saurabh Arora said, "In the United States, the accommodation price varies dramatically by region, from USD 1,100 to USD 4,300 (Rs 92,000- Rs 3,20,000) monthly. Living expenses apart from rent typically range from USD 900 to USD 1,200 (Rs 75,000- Rs 93,000)."

Students in urban centres such as New York or San Francisco may find it particularly challenging to keep their expenses in check, due to high cost of living in these cities.

While exact figures differ widely across various institutions and locations, students can expect to budget conservatively for at least USD 2,000 monthly when factoring in the average rent, groceries, transportation and sundries.

The UK: High Living Costs, Especially in London

Student accommodation costs in the UK vary significantly, especially between London and other regions. In London, rents range from GBP 750 to GBP 2,100 (Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,26,000), while other parts of the UK see prices between GBP 900 and GBP 1,300 (Rs 96,000 - Rs 1,39,000). Additionally, living expenses, including groceries, transportation, and leisure activities, can add another GBP 600 to GBP 1,100 (Rs 64,000- Rs 1,18,000) to the monthly budget.

As one international student put it, finding affordable housing can be a struggle, especially in metropolitan areas, where average living costs can quickly climb to GBP 1,700 monthly, cutting into limited student budgets.

The Netherlands: A Balanced Lifestyle

Students in the Netherlands can expect to spend between EUR 950 to EUR 2,000 (Rs 86,000- Rs 1,80,000) per month for accommodation alone, with an average additional living expense of EUR 900 to EUR 1,500 (Rs 81,000- Rs 1,36,000).

Vaibhavi Girdhari, a student in the Netherlands, detailed her expenses as the following:

- Rent: EUR 750

- Insurance: EUR 57

- Groceries: EUR 100-

- Miscellaneous: EUR 40-50

Speaking to Business Today, Vaibhavi said that if she chooses to stay in and minimise outings, her monthly cost is about EUR 950. However, when socialising and exploring the vibrant culture around her, monthly expenses can increase to approximately EUR 1,000.

These living expenses illuminate the financial landscape that students across different countries navigate. From housing to personal entertainment, international students must be prepared for varying costs based on location, lifestyle, and personal choices.

Saurabh Arora noted that these figures provide a framework that may assist prospective students in their financial planning. It's essential to account for necessities and discretionary spending to ensure a balanced and fulfilling student life abroad.

Whether it's a shared apartment in Toronto or private digs in the heart of London, managing these costs effectively might define the overall study experience in a foreign land.