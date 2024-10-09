Planning to work in Canada after post-graduation? Check changes in work permit program from Nov 1

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced significant changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, set to take effect on November 1, 2024. These new regulations will introduce updated language requirements, proof of language proficiency, and specific field of study conditions for applicants.

Under the revised guidelines, candidates applying for the PGWP will now be required to provide evidence of their language skills. For English proficiency, the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be utilised, while French proficiency will be assessed using the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC).

Applicants can submit results from recognised language tests, including the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS, or PTE Core for English. For French, the Test d’évaluation de français (TEF Canada) and Test de connaissance du français (TCF Canada) will be accepted.

All test results must be less than two years old at the time of application and must demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living, said, "For those currently enrolled or about to graduate, these new requirements might add some challenges, especially in terms of proving language skills and making sure their field of study matches Canada’s labor market needs."

In addition to the language requirements, the new rules will implement specific conditions for the field of study. Candidates whose programs of study have field requirements must have graduated from courses that correspond with occupations experiencing long-term shortages in Canada. Eligible fields include agriculture, agri-food, healthcare, science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), trade, and transport.

While these new regulations will apply to all PGWP applications submitted after November 1, existing eligibility criteria and physical location requirements will remain in effect. Applicants must continue to complete their studies at a designated learning institution (DLI) that is eligible for the PGWP and meets all previously established requirements.

"These changes reflect Canada’s intention to align immigration with its long-term workforce demands, focusing on high-growth sectors like agriculture, healthcare, STEM, and trade. This shift should motivate future students to be more strategic in choosing programs that not only offer quality education but also a stronger pathway to employment and residency," Arora added.

This announcement follows Canada’s recent decision on September 19 to further reduce the intake cap on international student study permits for 2025. The government has set a new target reflecting a 10 per cent decrease from the 2024 target of 485,000 study permits, aiming to manage the increasing volume of temporary resident arrivals.