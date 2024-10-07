How can Indians hoping to stay, work in Canada get permanent residency, citizenship eventually?

As per an older announcement, Canada is on track to invite 500,000 new permanent residents each year in 2025 and 2026, a historic milestone for the nation. This initiative is part of Canada’s broader immigration strategy to bolster its economy and address labour shortages across various sectors.

To apply for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada from India, the following documents are typically required:

Related Articles

1. Proof of sufficient funds to support your application.

2. Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) from designated organizations.

3. Originals, copies, and official translations of documents relevant to your application, including educational degrees, diplomas, certificates, personal identification documents, and any sponsor letters.

4. Results from a skills assessment test.

5. Language test results (such as IELTS).

6. Payment of additional fees.

7. Other documents that may be required based on the specific visa category.

Eligibility criteria for Canada PR:

To be eligible for PR, you need to score a minimum of 67 points, which are based on various factors including age, education, work experience, language skills, adaptability, and having a Canadian job offer. Your work experience must align with the occupations listed in the National Occupational Classification (NOC). Once confirmed eligible, you can proceed to apply for a visa through three straightforward steps.

Steps to Apply for Canada PR Visa:

1. Assess your points and complete your educational assessment through WES or another recognized assessing body.

2. Apply online via the Express Entry electronic portal and be selected based on your ranking.

3. Receive an invitation to apply, then submit your final application along with the required documents and fees.

After completing these steps and receiving visa confirmation, you must submit your passport to the Canadian embassy in India for visa stamping.

Calculating your Canada PR visa points:

To meet the residency requirements, you must score at least 67 points out of 100. If you apply with a spouse, their points will also be considered.

Canadian citizenship

Permanent residents can apply for citizenship after residing in Canada for at least three years (1,095 days) within the five years preceding their application.

Additionally, applicants in the specified age range must complete a 30-minute citizenship test in English or French featuring multiple-choice and true/false questions.

The advantages of Canadian citizenship are numerous, offering individuals the chance to establish permanent residence in one of the world’s most prosperous nations.

Citizens can participate in Canada’s democratic processes and hold one of the most powerful passports globally, recognised for its strength and accessibility.

Eligibility criteria for Canadian citizenship

To qualify for Canadian citizenship, applicants must meet specific criteria set by IRCC. Key requirements include:

- Holding permanent resident status

- Fulfilling Canada's physical presence requirements

- Filing taxes in Canada, if applicable

- Passing a Canadian citizenship test for applicants aged 18 to 54

- Demonstrating language proficiency in English or French for applicants aged 18 to 54