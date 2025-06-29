Portugal Golden Visa: Great offer for global investors seeking freedom, Schengen access and EU passports

Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit Program, better known as the Golden Visa, has firmly established itself as one of Europe’s premier residency-by-investment pathways for non-EU nationals. Attracting high-net-worth individuals eager for global mobility, business opportunities, and a European foothold, the program promises access to the Schengen Zone, minimal physical stay requirements, and the possibility of citizenship in as little as five years.
Launched in 2012, the Golden Visa grants residency to non-EU nationals making qualifying investments in Portugal. Over five years, investors and their families gain the right to live, work, and study in Portugal, as well as visa-free travel across Europe’s 27-member Schengen Area. After the initial period, eligible individuals may apply for permanent residency or Portuguese citizenship without renouncing their original nationality.
A major appeal is the program’s low physical stay threshold — just seven days per year on average — making it ideal for those not ready to relocate full-time, according to Henley & Partners.
Key benefits
Investment options
Applicants can choose from multiple investment avenues. Henley & Partners highlight capital transfer and business creation as the most popular choices.
Capital transfer options
Business investment options
How to apply
The application process begins with an initial consultation, where the applicant connects with a Portugal-based team either virtually or in person. This is followed by gathering the necessary legal documents, tax identification numbers, and selecting the preferred investment route. Next, the applicant opens a Portuguese bank account and proceeds to complete the chosen investment. Once the investment is made, documents are submitted online to Portugal’s Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). The applicant and their family then travel to Portugal for a biometrics appointment. Upon approval and payment of the required fees, a two-year residence permit is issued, which can be renewed for an additional three years.
After five years, holders can apply for permanent residency or Portuguese citizenship. For global investors seeking security, mobility, and European ties, Portugal’s Golden Visa remains a gateway of opportunity.