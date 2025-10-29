Portugal moves to tighten nationality laws: New law to make it harder for foreigners to gain citizenship

Portugal's minority government secured a pivotal deal on Tuesday with the far-right Chega party to propose a new law that will tighten the rules for foreigners seeking Portuguese nationality, as reported by AFP. A first vote on the law was scheduled for later that day, following the agreement reached with the nationalist party.

The proposed changes, which aim to make Portugal one of the more restrictive European countries for nationality acquisition, will notably extend the time required for foreigners to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Hugo Soares, head of the governing coalition in parliament, confirmed the details, adding that the new regulations would set stricter requirements for applicants.

"This move makes Portugal part of the group of European nations where it will be more difficult to obtain nationality," Chega leader Andre Ventura said. He emphasized that both sides had made compromises after months of negotiations.

Chega, which became the main opposition party following last year's elections, has made immigration a focal point of its platform. Ventura's party has consistently voiced concerns over rising foreign numbers, with official figures showing more than 1.5 million foreigners in Portugal by the end of 2024—nearly four times the number in 2017, making up about 15% of the population.