Qatar Golden Visa: Invest $200,000 in property, get residency; $1 mn investment brings a PR

Qatar’s Golden Visa programme, officially known as the Qatar Residency by Investment scheme, offers foreigners long-term residency through real estate investment. Introduced in September 2020, it has become one of the Gulf’s most attractive residency options for investors seeking business, lifestyle, and travel benefits.
Investment Options
Under the programme, there are two investment categories:
Temporary Residence Permit: Minimum real estate investment of USD 200,000 (QAR 728,000).
Permanent Residence Permit: Minimum real estate investment of USD 1 million (QAR 3,650,000).
Both must be made in government-designated areas for foreign ownership.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must meet the following conditions:
They should be at least 21 years old to make the investment
They should be holding a valid passport
They should be in good health.
Have a clean criminal record.
Provide proof of the required investment.
For long-term residence, applicants must:
Obtain a Qatari ID.
Pay a state fee of USD 824.
Be fluent in Arabic.
Qatar enforces an annual quota for permanent residence; if full, applicants must wait one year.
Documents Required
Applicants must submit the following documents (online or offline):
Copy of valid passport.
Proof of investment (property purchase documents).
Letter from relevant authority confirming investment.
Letter of good conduct (police clearance certificate).
Medical examination report.
Proof of payment for state and visa fees.
Evidence of sufficient funds to support residence.
Application Fees
Investor visa fee: QAR 200 (approx. USD 520).
Visa state fee: USD 824.
Benefits of the Qatar Golden Visa
Freedom of residence and employment: Visa holders can live and work in Qatar without a sponsor.
Unlimited travel: Free entry and exit during visa validity.
Property ownership: Rights to own residential, commercial, and industrial real estate in specified zones.
Business independence: Ability to establish or invest in companies without a local partner.
Family sponsorship: Includes spouses, children, and parents.
Healthcare and education: Access to Qatar’s high-quality public services.
Visa-free access to GCC countries.
Application Process (Step-by-Step)
Internal Due Diligence & Qualification Assessment: Bayat Legal Services (or a similar authorised firm) performs background checks, Know Your Client (KYC), and anti-money laundering verification.
Case Study & Agreement: The client’s case is evaluated, and a retainer agreement is signed to initiate the formal process.
Create Account on Qatar e-Government Portal: Applicants must register using a valid email and phone number to verify identity.
Collect & Submit Documents: All required documents, personal, financial, and investment details, are compiled and submitted either online or to the Ministry of Interior.
Government Due Diligence: Authorities verify investment legitimacy, ensure no criminal background, and check compliance with Qatari regulations.
Visa Issuance: The application typically takes 4–6 weeks, though it can extend if more details are required. Upon approval, applicants receive their Golden Visa and can sponsor family members.