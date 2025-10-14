Qatar Golden Visa: Invest $200,000 in property, get residency; $1 mn investment brings a PR

Qatar’s Golden Visa programme, officially known as the Qatar Residency by Investment scheme, offers foreigners long-term residency through real estate investment. Introduced in September 2020, it has become one of the Gulf’s most attractive residency options for investors seeking business, lifestyle, and travel benefits.

Investment Options

Under the programme, there are two investment categories:

Temporary Residence Permit: Minimum real estate investment of USD 200,000 (QAR 728,000).

Permanent Residence Permit: Minimum real estate investment of USD 1 million (QAR 3,650,000).

Both must be made in government-designated areas for foreign ownership.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions:

They should be at least 21 years old to make the investment

They should be holding a valid passport

They should be in good health.

Have a clean criminal record.

Provide proof of the required investment.

For long-term residence, applicants must: Obtain a Qatari ID. Pay a state fee of USD 824. Be fluent in Arabic.

Documents Required

Applicants must submit the following documents (online or offline):

Copy of valid passport.

Proof of investment (property purchase documents).

Letter from relevant authority confirming investment.

Letter of good conduct (police clearance certificate).

Medical examination report.

Proof of payment for state and visa fees.

Evidence of sufficient funds to support residence.

Application Fees

Investor visa fee: QAR 200 (approx. USD 520).

Visa state fee: USD 824.

Benefits of the Qatar Golden Visa

Freedom of residence and employment: Visa holders can live and work in Qatar without a sponsor.

Unlimited travel: Free entry and exit during visa validity.

Business independence: Ability to establish or invest in companies without a local partner.

Family sponsorship: Includes spouses, children, and parents.

Healthcare and education: Access to Qatar’s high-quality public services.

Visa-free access to GCC countries.

Application Process (Step-by-Step)