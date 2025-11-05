A growing number of Indians are turning migration into permanence. In 2023 alone, over 2.25 lakh Indians became citizens of OECD countries—the highest among all nationalities—marking a historic milestone in India’s global mobility story. The surge comes as advanced economies tighten visa norms, including fresh restrictions and fee hikes under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, prompting many skilled professionals to seek stability through citizenship instead of temporary visas.

Advertisement

Indians lead global citizenship surge

Of the 2.8 million people who became citizens of OECD nations in 2023, Indians accounted for the largest share, followed by Filipinos (1.32 lakh) and Chinese (92,400). The OECD noted that India has maintained its lead for the past two years, with citizenship numbers climbing from 2.06 lakh in 2021 to 2.14 lakh in 2022 and 2.25 lakh in 2023.

The report describes naturalisation as both “an indicator of long-term settlement and a driver of better integration outcomes.”

Migration pathways and uneven access

While Indian migration is expanding rapidly, the OECD found that access to citizenship varies sharply across countries. Canada and Australia have shorter residence requirements, three and four years, respectively, compared to Europe, where stricter language, income, and integration tests prevail.

Advertisement

Despite these hurdles, the OECD said India continues to dominate migration flows to its member states, outpacing China since the pandemic.

6 lakh Indians migrated to OECD nations in 2023

Migration from India to OECD countries rose 8% in 2023, with 6 lakh Indian citizens moving abroad for work, study, or family reunification.

The United Kingdom accounted for nearly one in four migrants (1.44 lakh), many under the Health and Care Worker visa route, including 39,000 primary applicants and 57,000 dependents.

Canada received about 1.4 lakh Indians, an 18% jump from the previous year, while migration to the United States fell sharply to 68,000, a 45% decline from 2022.

In contrast, China’s migration to OECD nations reached 3.7 lakh, led by destinations such as the U.S. (57,000), South Korea (53,000), and Japan (35,000).