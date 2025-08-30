₹1 crore in India vs $190k in Seattle: Indian couple’s mid-career US move sparks online debate

A Reddit post has sparked a lively debate after a 35-year-old professional from India shared his dilemma about relocating to Seattle, USA, despite already earning a combined household income of over ₹1 crore annually in India.

In his post, the user detailed his current financial standing: ₹60 lakh per year (including stocks), while his wife, 34, earns ₹40 lakh per year. The couple has paid off their home and vehicle loans, with only an ₹18 lakh loan remaining on a property bought for his parents. His employer has now offered him a transfer to Seattle on an L1 visa, with compensation of $190,000 in 2025 and $210,000 in 2026.

While the move might appear lucrative, the Reddit thread revealed sharp divisions in opinion.

One commenter focused on long-term benefits rather than short-term earnings. “Assume 32% deductions after tax, health insurance, and 401k. That’s good enough for two but not as lavish as ₹1 crore in India. If you’re interested in a green card, L1A is the only and best option. In 4-5 years, you’ll likely get it, and your kids could be US citizens. Money comes and goes, but flexibility and options matter most,”* the user advised.

Others were more skeptical. One bluntly responded, “No. $155k in Seattle is like living on ₹20-25 lakh in India. You’re both making ₹1 crore here already. It’s not worth throwing that away. The US isn’t what it used to be. If your wife wants to experience it, take a holiday.”

Another perspective highlighted lifestyle and cultural advantages. A Redditor who had lived in Seattle for seven years noted the state’s lack of income tax, lower effective tax rates, outdoor opportunities, and the unique chance to experience a non-Indian work culture. “These opportunities don’t come easily. You can always return to India, but getting out is harder. Your wife could even start her own business on an EAD. I loved my time in Seattle, and I’d recommend it for the life experience,” they wrote.

Yet not all comments were optimistic. Concerns about immigration hurdles, visa restrictions, and the erosion of job security also surfaced. “Don’t. The US climate is very immigration-unfriendly right now. On L1, you’ll be tied to your employer, your wife may face hurdles with work permits, and green card backlogs for Indians are brutal. You’ll see a big drop in lifestyle with a single income,” cautioned another user.

The debate underscores a larger dilemma faced by many mid-career Indian professionals: whether to prioritise financial security and familiar comforts at home, or take a leap for international exposure and the long-term benefits of US residency.