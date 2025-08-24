Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
₹11k visa makes Malaysia a new favourite for Indians planning to settle abroad. Check details

₹11k visa makes Malaysia a new favourite for Indians planning to settle abroad. Check details

From the skyscrapers of Kuala Lumpur to the cultural charm of Penang and the natural beauty of the Batu Caves, Malaysia offers a compelling mix of urban life and natural escape. And now, settling there has become easier.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 24, 2025 10:29 PM IST
₹11k visa makes Malaysia a new favourite for Indians planning to settle abroad. Check detailsIndians are eligible to apply for Permanent Residence (PR), which allows them to live, work, and study in Malaysia without a time limit.

The number of Indians migrating abroad is rising sharply. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), nearly 20 lakh Indians are expected to move overseas by the end of 2025.

Among them, 4,300 Indian millionaires and 2 million students are set to migrate. While the US, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia remain popular destinations, Malaysia is now emerging as a strong contender — thanks to its affordable visa fees and scenic appeal.

Advertisement

Applicants can now apply for a Malaysian visa for as little as ₹11,000. But there are certain eligibility criteria for those who wish to settle there long term.

Why Malaysia stands out

From the skyscrapers of Kuala Lumpur to the cultural charm of Penang and the natural beauty of the Batu Caves, Malaysia offers a compelling mix of urban life and natural escape. And now, settling there has become easier.

Indians are eligible to apply for Permanent Residence (PR), which allows them to live, work, and study in Malaysia without a time limit. While PR holders can’t vote, they enjoy access to public healthcare, the education system, and other local benefits — making it more attractive than a temporary visa.

Advertisement

Who can apply for PR in Malaysia?

  • Skilled professionals: Those who have legally worked in Malaysia for at least five years.
  • High net-worth investors: Individuals who can deposit USD 2 million (approx. ₹17.4 crore) in a Malaysian bank for five years.
  • Experts in specific fields: Professionals in science, medicine, technology, or the arts.
  • Spouses of Malaysian citizens: Indians married to Malaysian citizens after five years of continuous residence.
  • MM2H visa holders: Under the "Malaysia My Second Home" program, applicants can get a 10-year residence if they meet financial requirements.

How to apply

  • Check eligibility and prepare necessary documents: passport, proof of employment or investment, marriage certificate, and recommendation letters.
  • Submit the PR application to the Immigration Department in Putrajaya or the relevant district office.
  • Pay a processing fee of RM 500 (approx. ₹10,400).
  • Wait for assessment — the process can take anywhere between 2 to 5 years.
  • If approved, a PR entry fee of RM 1,500 (approx. ₹31,200) is required. Additional charges may apply for dependents.
  • Upon approval, applicants receive a MyPR card, Malaysia’s official proof of permanent residence.

Published on: Aug 24, 2025 10:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today