The number of Indians migrating abroad is rising sharply. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), nearly 20 lakh Indians are expected to move overseas by the end of 2025.

Among them, 4,300 Indian millionaires and 2 million students are set to migrate. While the US, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia remain popular destinations, Malaysia is now emerging as a strong contender — thanks to its affordable visa fees and scenic appeal.

Applicants can now apply for a Malaysian visa for as little as ₹11,000. But there are certain eligibility criteria for those who wish to settle there long term.

Why Malaysia stands out

From the skyscrapers of Kuala Lumpur to the cultural charm of Penang and the natural beauty of the Batu Caves, Malaysia offers a compelling mix of urban life and natural escape. And now, settling there has become easier.

Indians are eligible to apply for Permanent Residence (PR), which allows them to live, work, and study in Malaysia without a time limit. While PR holders can’t vote, they enjoy access to public healthcare, the education system, and other local benefits — making it more attractive than a temporary visa.

Who can apply for PR in Malaysia?

Skilled professionals: Those who have legally worked in Malaysia for at least five years.

High net-worth investors: Individuals who can deposit USD 2 million (approx. ₹17.4 crore) in a Malaysian bank for five years.

Experts in specific fields: Professionals in science, medicine, technology, or the arts.

Spouses of Malaysian citizens: Indians married to Malaysian citizens after five years of continuous residence.

MM2H visa holders: Under the "Malaysia My Second Home" program, applicants can get a 10-year residence if they meet financial requirements.

How to apply