₹50 lakh is enough to live abroad for years: These countries stretch savings longest

In Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, middle-class expat life averages around ₹1 lakh per month, stretching ₹50 lakh for more than three years.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2025 8:16 AM IST
₹50 lakh is enough to live abroad for years: These countries stretch savings longestSoutheast Asia and Latin America offer retirement and investor visas, while work status may be needed for younger professionals.

With ₹50 lakh (around US$60,000), Indians can stretch their savings for years abroad—if they pick the right country. From Southeast Asia to Latin America, location is the key to making modest wealth last.

According to data compiled from expat guides and cost-of-living trackers, countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Colombia offer monthly family living costs between ₹80,000 and ₹1.2 lakh. At that pace, ₹50 lakh can cover three to five years of comfortable living—often with better lifestyle value than in Indian metros.

Vietnam tops the list for affordability, with expat families spending roughly ₹1–1.5 lakh a month. That translates to about four years of living on ₹50 lakh. Thailand, with popular hubs like Chiang Mai, offers similar affordability, especially outside tourist-heavy zones.

In Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, middle-class expat life averages around ₹1 lakh per month, stretching ₹50 lakh for more than three years. Latin America is also attractive: Colombia, Panama, and Mexico offer costs as low as ₹90,000 monthly, which could extend ₹50 lakh to nearly five years.

Some Eastern European countries, including Ukraine and Lithuania, offer even lower monthly costs—sometimes under ₹1 lakh—though visa regimes vary.

Estimated Longevity of ₹50 Lakh Abroad

  • Vietnam: ~4 years
  • Thailand: ~3.7 years
  • Colombia: ~4.6 years
  • Indonesia: ~4 years
  • Malaysia: ~3.4 years
  • Philippines: ~3.7 years
  • Panama: ~3.4 years

Caveats:

  • Long-term stays require proper visas. Southeast Asia and Latin America offer retirement and investor visas, while work status may be needed for younger professionals.
  • Western countries like the US, UK, Canada, or Australia remain unrealistic for long-term living on ₹50 lakh due to steep costs.
  • Rural areas or smaller cities offer even more savings but may lack high-quality healthcare and infrastructure.

Published on: Sep 18, 2025 8:16 AM IST
