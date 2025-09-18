₹50 lakh is enough to live abroad for years: These countries stretch savings longest

With ₹50 lakh (around US$60,000), Indians can stretch their savings for years abroad—if they pick the right country. From Southeast Asia to Latin America, location is the key to making modest wealth last.

According to data compiled from expat guides and cost-of-living trackers, countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Colombia offer monthly family living costs between ₹80,000 and ₹1.2 lakh. At that pace, ₹50 lakh can cover three to five years of comfortable living—often with better lifestyle value than in Indian metros.

Vietnam tops the list for affordability, with expat families spending roughly ₹1–1.5 lakh a month. That translates to about four years of living on ₹50 lakh. Thailand, with popular hubs like Chiang Mai, offers similar affordability, especially outside tourist-heavy zones.

In Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, middle-class expat life averages around ₹1 lakh per month, stretching ₹50 lakh for more than three years. Latin America is also attractive: Colombia, Panama, and Mexico offer costs as low as ₹90,000 monthly, which could extend ₹50 lakh to nearly five years.

Some Eastern European countries, including Ukraine and Lithuania, offer even lower monthly costs—sometimes under ₹1 lakh—though visa regimes vary.

Estimated Longevity of ₹50 Lakh Abroad

Vietnam: ~4 years

Thailand: ~3.7 years

Colombia: ~4.6 years

Indonesia: ~4 years

Malaysia: ~3.4 years

Philippines: ~3.7 years

Panama: ~3.4 years

Caveats: