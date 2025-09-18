₹5 crore lasts 5 years in Mumbai but a lifetime in Vietnam: CA explains why

₹5 crore can last a lifetime in Vietnam or Thailand—but in Mumbai or Delhi, it might barely stretch a few years. Chartered accountant Dhanesh Gianani says it’s not just inflation eating wealth, it’s location.

In a post on X, Gianani wrote: “5 crore in Vietnam & Thailand will last a generation. 5 crore in Mumbai & Delhi will last 5 years. It’s not inflation, it’s location.”

The remark sparked debate online. One user who moved from Mumbai to Chiang Mai said his expenses dropped 70%, calling “location arbitrage” a real wealth-building strategy. Another echoed: “Same money buys survival in metros, but a legacy in smaller markets.”

The math backs them up. In Vietnam, monthly family expenses for four range from ₹1.4–2 lakh. In Thailand, costs run ₹1.6–2 lakh, with rents far lower than in Indian metros. At ₹2 lakh per month, ₹5 crore could last over 170 years on paper, though inflation and lifestyle choices cut that down.

By contrast, middle-class family expenses in Mumbai average ₹70,000–1.2 lakh monthly, with prime areas much higher. Delhi ranges ₹45,000–85,000. At ₹2 lakh a month, ₹5 crore may last 25 years. For luxury lifestyles in metros, the “five-year” survival window cited by Gianani is not far-fetched.

The stark gap lies in cost of living: Southeast Asia offers cheaper housing, food, utilities, and healthcare. Indian metros, by contrast, have global-city-level costs that quickly erode wealth.

Comparative Snapshot