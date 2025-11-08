Salaries 3× higher than India? The New Zealand opportunity every skilled worker should know

New Zealand is facing its biggest population exodus in over a decade — and thousands of Indian professionals are stepping in to fill the gaps.

As housing costs soar and wages stagnate, more than 71,800 New Zealanders left the country in the year ending June 2025, marking the sharpest departure rate in 13 years. Most are heading to Australia, which offers open migration to New Zealand citizens and better pay.

This labour drain has created an unexpected opportunity for skilled Indian workers. According to investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, over 27,000 Indians moved to New Zealand in 2024 alone — and that trend may accelerate, especially as the country now officially recognizes Indian degrees for residency-track roles.

In June 2025, New Zealand waived the requirement for Indian professionals to pass the International Qualifications Assessment (IQA), a time-consuming and costly process that previously blocked many applications.

The change is crucial, as New Zealand faces a 50-year high in labour shortages. Its “Green List” fast-tracks residency for professionals in sectors such as:

Healthcare (doctors, nurses, lab staff)

Engineering (civil, construction, software)

Education (primary and secondary teachers)

Science (environmental and technical fields)

Accounting and trade services

Applicants must show a full-time job offer and relevant work experience to qualify.

Ahuja also noted a growing migration pattern: Indians using New Zealand as a pathway to Australia. After gaining New Zealand citizenship in five years, many workers move to Australia for higher wages, then apply for Australian citizenship — all through legal channels.

Globally, demand for healthcare workers, especially nurses, is surging in ageing economies like Germany, Italy, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Salaries are often triple what Indian professionals earn at home, making outbound mobility increasingly attractive.