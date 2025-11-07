Trump admin to soon deny US visas over health conditions like diabetes and obesity

Foreigners applying for U.S. visas could now be denied entry if they suffer from chronic health conditions such as diabetes or obesity, under a new directive issued by the Trump administration. The policy, outlined in a cable sent by the State Department to U.S. embassies and consulates and reviewed by KFF Health News, expands the scope of medical scrutiny in visa decisions, directing officials to reject applicants deemed likely to become a “public charge,” those who might rely on US resources due to age or illness, CBS reported.

The directive marks one of the most far-reaching policy shifts in the administration’s immigration strategy, tying visa eligibility directly to an applicant’s health and perceived long-term financial burden. Under the new guidance, visa officers must evaluate whether applicants have medical conditions that could require extensive care, including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, metabolic and respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and mental health conditions.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable reads. “Certain medical conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions — can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The policy also advises officers to consider conditions such as obesity, which it notes can lead to complications like asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure — all cited as potential reasons for rejection. The cable instructs consular officers to determine whether applicants have the financial means to cover long-term medical expenses without seeking government aid. “Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?” the directive asks.

Experts say the new guidance represents a sharp expansion of existing medical assessments, which traditionally focused on communicable diseases like tuberculosis or vaccination records. Sophia Genovese, an immigration lawyer at Georgetown University, said, “Taking into consideration one’s diabetic history or heart health history, that’s quite expansive. There is a degree of this assessment already, just not quite as expansive as opening over, ‘What if someone goes into diabetic shock?’”

Critics argue the directive gives too much discretion to visa officers, who lack medical training and may base decisions on personal bias or subjective interpretation. “The guidance directs visa officers to develop their own thoughts about what could lead to some sort of medical emergency or sort of medical costs in the future,” said Charles Wheeler, senior attorney at the Catholic Legal Immigration Network. “That’s troubling because they’re not medically trained, they have no experience in this area, and they shouldn’t be making projections based on their own personal knowledge or bias.”

The Trump administration’s move aligns with its broader campaign to tighten immigration policies, including refugee bans and reductions in legal migration.