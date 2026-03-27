Saudi Arabia is offering these two options for expired visas amid regional disruptions: Check details

Saudi Arabia has moved to address the status of travellers and residents whose visas expired amid recent regional disruptions, offering a temporary window to either extend their stay or leave the country without penalties.

The Ministry of Interior said the measures apply to holders of visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas and final exit permits that expired on or after February 26, 2026, after many were unable to depart due to the prevailing situation, according to Gulf News.

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Two options for affected visa holders

Under the new framework, individuals with expired visas can choose to extend their stay or exit the country immediately.

The first option allows visa extensions upon request by the host, with applications to be submitted through the Absher platform after payment of applicable fees. This option will remain available until April 18, 2026.

Alternatively, visa holders can leave Saudi Arabia through international ports without extending their visas or paying any fees or overstay fines.

Aim to ease travel disruptions

The ministry said the decision is intended to simplify procedures for those affected while ensuring compliance with regulations.

The move is also aimed at maintaining smooth travel operations across Saudi Arabia’s borders, as authorities manage the impact of ongoing regional disruptions on mobility.

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The measures provide temporary relief to visitors and residents who were unable to exit the country on time, offering flexibility without penalising those impacted by circumstances beyond their control.