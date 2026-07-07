Saudi Arabia launches Package Visa pilot: Book flights, hotel, visa in one integrated process

Saudi Arabia has taken another step toward making itself easier to visit. The kingdom's Ministry of Tourism has announced the pilot launch of a Package Visa, a new integrated service that allows travellers to secure their visa, flights, and accommodation through a single booking process rather than arranging each element separately.

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"Building on our journey to make the Kingdom more accessible for inbound tourists, we are thrilled to announce the pilot launch of the #PackageVisa," the ministry said in a post on X.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb described the initiative as a direct response to the pace of growth in the country's tourism sector. "As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors," he said. "By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience. This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination."

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What the Package Visa includes

Under the new programme, eligible travellers can book through approved general travel and tourism service providers, with the electronic visa application built into the overall package. A complete Package Visa booking covers round-trip flights, accommodation in licensed hospitality establishments, an electronic tourist visa application, and optional events, activities, and tourism experiences. The pilot is now live across several markets through approved providers.

The initiative is the result of coordinated work between the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Insurance Authority.

Saudi Arabia's growing visa portfolio

The Package Visa adds to a range of entry options the kingdom has introduced in recent years. Alongside the tourist e-Visa, visa on arrival, and Stopover Transit Visa, the Package Visa represents what officials are calling the next phase of Saudi Arabia's tourism transformation. Together, these programmes contributed to Saudi Arabia welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

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What it means for travel providers

Beyond simplifying the journey for individual travellers, the Package Visa creates new commercial opportunities for approved service providers. The Ministry said the initiative is designed to help travel companies build higher-value itineraries, encourage longer stays, improve the overall customer experience, and drive higher visitor spending. To participate, providers must meet qualifying requirements including digital booking platforms and 24/7 technical support and call centre capability.

The launch is part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy under Vision 2030 to lower barriers to international travel, attract a wider global audience, and deepen the integration between private sector tourism services and the country's immigration framework.

(With inputs from PTI)