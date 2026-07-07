Top stocks in news: Cochin Shipyard, Titan, Hexaware, Trent, VBL, Torrent Pharma, RITES

Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Monday as the crude oil prices remained lower, supporting the inflationary concerns. Traders' shall be awaiting India Inc's earnings beginning later this week. The BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to close at 78,285.07, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 07, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, JSW Steel, Cera Sanitaryware, Dodla Dairy and LKP Securities shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

Cochin Shipyard: The government shall launch an offer-for-sale (OFS) in state-run defence player on July 7 & 8, under which it will divest a base stake of 2.52 perc ent of the company's paid-up equity, with an option to sell an additional 2.52 per cent through a green-shoe option in case of oversubscription. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 1,400 per share.

Titan Company: The Tata Group firm reported a 37 per cent YoY growth in its domestic business during the June 2026 quarter, while its international business surged 128 per cent. Consumer business rose 41 per cent, led by a 39 per cent jump in the jewellery segment. The watch and EyeCare businesses each grew 23 per cent, while emerging businesses increased 19 per cent.

Advertisement

Trent: The Tata Group retailer reported a 19 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore for the June 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 4,781 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company added one Westside store and 19 Zudio stores, taking its total retail portfolio to 1,312 stores as of June 2026.

Hexaware Technologies: The solutions player has announced a strategic partnership with NYSE-listed SmartRent, a technology provider for apartment communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry. The partnership aims to drive an AI-native transformation across key business areas of the SmartRent program through three connected workstreams.

Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottler's subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya), has entered into an agreement to acquire the value-added dairy beverages, juices, and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) for $32 million (Rs 305 crore).

Advertisement

RITES: The state-run railway company has received an order worth $35.82 million from Volantis Asset Finance, South Africa, for the supply and commissioning of 4,000 HP Cape Gauge diesel-electric locomotives.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad, has approved the amalgamation of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The scheme of amalgamation will become effective upon the filing of the certified copy of the order with the Registrar of Companies.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The QSR operator reported a 14.1 per cent YoY growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 2,569.3 crore during the June 2026 quarter, while standalone revenue increased 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,848.5 crore. Domino's India posted like-for-like sales growth of 2.5 per cent during the quarter. It also added 76 stores, taking its total store count to 3,712 as of June 2026.

Blue Jet Healthcare: The company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on July 6, with a floor price of Rs 531.7 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

Embassy Developments: The company board has approved the raising of additional funds of up to Rs 1,170 crore through the issuance of additional debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, thereby increasing the overall issue size from Rs 400 crore to up to Rs 1,570 crore.

Advertisement

TANFAC Industries: The company board has approved a preferential issue of 7.41 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2,341 per share, aggregating Rs 173.5 crore. The proposed preferential issue comprises an investment of Rs 135 crore by promoter Anupam Rasayan India, with the balance to be subscribed by institutional investors, including Alrox Enterprises, Vivek Jain and Tatvam Trade.

Concord Enviro Systems: Anish Goel has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective July 31, 2026.

