Company FD comparison: Bajaj Finance vs Shriram Finance interest rates for 2026 at a glance

Company Fixed Deposits (CFDs) continue to attract investors looking for higher returns than traditional bank fixed deposits. Offered by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and corporates, these deposits typically provide better interest rates but also carry relatively higher risk than bank FDs. Investors are therefore advised to compare not only returns but also the issuer's credit rating and deposit features before investing.

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Among the popular company FDs in 2026, Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance (formerly Shriram Transport Finance) remain two of the most preferred options. Here's how they compare.

Bajaj Finance FD vs Shriram Finance FD

Feature Bajaj Finance FD Shriram Finance FD Credit rating CRISIL FAAA/Stable, ICRA MAAA/Stable ICRA MAA+ Interest rate 6.60%–6.95% p.a. 7.00%–7.60% p.a. Tenure Up to 5 years 12 months to 60 months Minimum investment Rs 5,000 As per scheme Senior citizen benefit Additional 0.35% p.a. Additional 0.50% p.a. Additional benefits Easy online investment Extra 0.05% for women and 0.15% on eligible renewals

Interest rate comparison

Shriram Finance currently offers the higher interest rates among the two company FDs. Its annual interest rates range between 7.00% and 7.60%, depending on the tenure and payout option selected.

MUST READ: HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank FD rates: Which bank offers better returns in 2026?

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In comparison, Bajaj Finance offers interest rates ranging from 6.60% to 6.95% per annum across eligible tenures.

For investors primarily seeking higher returns, Shriram Finance has an edge, particularly for deposits with tenures of 36 to 60 months, where the yearly payout reaches 7.60%.

Bajaj Finance FD vs Shriram Finance FD: Interest Rates (2026)

Parameter Bajaj Finance FD Shriram Finance FD Interest rate (General investors) 6.60% – 6.95% p.a. 7.00% – 7.60% p.a. Maximum interest rate 6.95% p.a. 7.60% p.a. Senior citizen additional interest +0.35% p.a. +0.50% p.a. Maximum rate for senior citizens Up to 7.30% p.a. Up to 8.10% p.a.*

Senior citizen benefits

Both companies provide additional interest to senior citizen investors.

Bajaj Finance offers an additional 0.35% per annum, while Shriram Finance provides a higher 0.50% extra interest for senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

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Shriram Finance also offers 0.05% additional interest for women depositors and 0.15% extra on eligible renewed deposits, making its overall offering more attractive for certain investors.

MUST READ: SBI vs PNB FD rates: Which public sector bank offers better fixed deposit returns in 2026?

Tenure and investment options

Bajaj Finance allows investors to open an FD for a tenure of up to five years, with investments starting from Rs 5,000.

Shriram Finance offers deposit tenures ranging from 12 months to 60 months under both cumulative and non-cumulative schemes. Investors can choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts under the non-cumulative option, while the cumulative plan pays interest along with the principal at maturity.

Credit ratings and safety

While higher returns are important, credit quality should not be overlooked.

Bajaj Finance carries CRISIL FAAA/Stable and ICRA MAAA/Stable ratings, indicating the highest degree of safety with regard to timely servicing of financial obligations.

Shriram Finance is rated ICRA MAA+, which also reflects a high degree of safety, although it is a notch below the highest rating category.

MUST READ: Company FD rates in July 2026: Muthoot Capital offers up to 9.10%; check returns, features

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Which FD is better?

The choice depends on an investor's priorities.

Those looking to maximise returns may prefer Shriram Finance, which offers higher interest rates, better senior citizen benefits and additional incentives for women depositors and renewals.

On the other hand, investors who place greater emphasis on credit quality and safety may find Bajaj Finance more suitable because of its top-tier credit ratings, despite offering comparatively lower interest rates.

Before investing in any company fixed deposit, financial experts recommend assessing the issuer's credit profile, payout options, liquidity requirements and investment horizon instead of choosing solely on the basis of the highest advertised interest rate.

MUST READ: FD rates in July 2026: What senior citizens can earn on fixed deposits across leading banks