Days after the successful completion of Hajj 2025, Saudi Arabia has reopened Umrah visa applications, signalling the start of a new cycle for Muslims eager to undertake the minor pilgrimage. The announcement, made by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, follows a Hajj season widely praised for its efficient management, upgraded safety protocols, and the use of advanced crowd control systems.

The reopening of Umrah visa applications comes after a temporary suspension during the Hajj period. Saudi authorities had halted the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, until mid-June 2025. The move was aimed at easing congestion and ensuring the safety of pilgrims during Hajj.

Applications for the 2025 Umrah season are now being accepted through official platforms and licensed travel agencies. “The Umrah visa is free of charge and is valid only for the duration of the Umrah program,” the ministry clarified.

Pilgrims can apply through the Nusuk platform or via authorised travel agencies accredited by the Saudi Embassy in their respective countries. The e-visa system remains in place, making the process accessible and efficient for individual travellers and groups alike.

Key requirements include:

A passport valid for at least six months

Valid health certificates and updated vaccinations, including Meningococcal Meningitis, issued between 10 days and 3 years before travel

Female pilgrims under 45 must travel with a legal Mahram; those aged 45 and above may apply as part of a recognised group

The application window opens from the 1st of Safar and closes at the end of Shaaban

With the visa window now open, international pilgrims can resume planning for Umrah after weeks of waiting. The streamlined system and clear guidelines aim to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage season ahead.