Saudi Premium Residency: Green card that offers PR, visa-free travel- Know fees, application details

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency program, known as the Saudi Green Card, grants skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors the right to live, work, and invest in the kingdom. Launched in 2019 as part of the Vision 2030 reform plan, it is a key initiative to diversify the economy beyond oil while attracting international talent and investment.

The Saudi Premium Residency offers several advantages for holders:

The Saudi Premium Residency enables holders to establish and manage businesses, invest in the Saudi capital market, own foreign onshore entities with the appropriate license, and work in private organisations, all without requiring a local sponsor. It is designed to integrate global talent into the kingdom’s economic ecosystem while boosting job creation and knowledge exchange.

Premium Residency holders may also qualify for permanent residency if they maintain eligibility for at least 30 months over five consecutive or non-consecutive years. Visa-free entry and exit allow unrestricted international travel, and fast-track lanes are available for re-entry into Saudi Arabia.

Immediate family members, including spouses, unmarried children under 25, and dependent parents, can apply for residence permits, work, invest, and travel without a visa. Premium residents can also sponsor visitor visas for relatives.

Real estate ownership

Ability to own residential, commercial, and industrial property.

Opportunities for long-term investment and financial stability.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for Premium Residency, applicants must meet the following:

Minimum age: 21 years.

Health: Pass a medical examination; free from contagious diseases.

Criminal record: No serious convictions.

Financial solvency: Sufficient resources to support self and dependents.

Eligible dependents include:

Legally married spouse.

Unmarried children under 25.

Dependent parents (proof of dependency and financial support required).

Premium Residency products

1. Special Talent Residency

Target: Executives, healthcare and scientific professionals, researchers.

Eligibility: Researchers: Employment from approved entity, monthly wage ≥ SAR 14,000, bachelor’s degree, 3+ years’ experience, employer recommendation, 3 research publications. Advertisement Healthcare/scientific professionals: Employment from approved entity, monthly wage ≥ SAR 35,000, bachelor’s degree, 3+ years’ experience, employer recommendation. Executives: Level 1 or 2 employment contract, monthly wage ≥ SAR 80,000, recommendation letter for Level 2.

Duration: 5 years (renewable once).

Permanent residency: Possible if criteria are met.

2. Gifted Residency

Target: Skilled professionals in the cultural and sports sectors.

Eligibility: Category A: Recipient or nominee of an exceptional award, ministry recommendation, or financial capability. Category B: Meets minimum ministry-approved criteria, financial capability.

Duration: 5 years (renewable once).

Permanent residency: Possible after 30 months of residence.

Required documents

Applicants must submit:

Passport copies (pages with personal info and validity).

Two recent passport-sized photos (within six months).

Proof of financial capacity: Certified income proof (employees). Company commercial registration or audited financial statements (investors). Bank statements and investment portfolios.

Medical report from authorised provider.

Saudi Iqama number (if applicable).

Proof of address (utility bill, etc.).

Previous Saudi visas (last 15 years).

For family members:

Passports, photos, and certified medical reports.

Personal photograph with applicant (if requested).

Application process

Create an account on the official portal with accurate personal information. Complete the online application form detailing personal background, employment, and education. Upload documents as per guidelines. Pay application fee through accepted online methods. Review and submit the application; retain reference number. Wait for processing confirmation from the authorities. Attend biometric appointment if required. Receive approval notification via email or portal and follow final instructions.

Saudi Premium Residency fees