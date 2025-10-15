Schengen visa advantage: 25+ countries Indians can visit visa-free or with e-visa access

If you’re an Indian passport holder with a valid Schengen visa, your travel privileges go well beyond Europe’s borders. While it grants access to 29 European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, it also opens the door to several other destinations across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, many of which offer visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa entry for travellers holding a valid Schengen visa.

Advertisement

For frequent travellers, this means fewer paperwork hurdles and greater flexibility to plan multi-country itineraries. Whether you’re looking to explore Mediterranean towns, Middle Eastern heritage, or Central American beaches, the Schengen visa can serve as your golden key.

Visa-free access

Several countries allow Indian passport holders with a valid Schengen visa to enter without a separate visa. These include:

Andorra, Belarus, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Honduras, Guatemala, South Korea, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Vatican City, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Albania, Georgia, San Marino, and the Philippines.

Visa on arrival

Indian travellers can also obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) in:

Oman and Saudi Arabia, making it easy to explore the Gulf region for leisure or short business trips.

Advertisement

E-visa countries

Some countries simplify entry even further through online e-visa systems, such as Turkey, which accepts e-visa applications when travellers hold a valid Schengen visa.

Dual option (VoA and e-visa)

Armenia offers both a visa-on-arrival and an e-visa option for Indian travellers carrying a Schengen visa.

Travel authorisation countries

Taiwan grants entry through an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system for Indian nationals holding valid Schengen or select OECD-country visas.

With the Schengen visa’s broad recognition, Indian travellers can stretch its benefits far beyond Europe, combining destinations across continents under a single, efficient travel plan.