'Self deport now!': Staying in US for over 30 days without registering? Trump admin warns: jail, lifetime ban

A public message from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration has sent shockwaves through immigrant communities. Foreign nationals staying longer than 30 days must now register with the government—or risk fines, jail time, and being barred from future legal immigration. The agency’s post on X, tagging President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Krishi Noem, delivered an unambiguous warning: “LEAVE NOW and self-deport.”

In a post titled "Message to Illegal Aliens," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated, "Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport."

Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to self-deport and leave the country now.



If you don't, you will face the consequences. This includes a fine of nearly $1,000 per day that you overstay your final deportation order.

The directive underscores a renewed push toward stricter enforcement against undocumented immigrants. While it doesn’t directly impact individuals on valid visas—such as H-1B workers or student visa holders—the announcement serves as a clear signal that overstaying or failing to comply with regulations could lead to legal consequences.

In particular, the DHS noted that individuals who lose their H-1B status and fail to leave the U.S. within the permitted grace period could be subject to enforcement. "Students and H-1B visa holders will, therefore, need to ensure that their stay in the US fulfils compliance requirements," the department said.

The agency also outlined a “safe” option for undocumented immigrants: voluntary departure. "Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight. Keep money earned in the US if you self-deport as a non-criminal illegal alien," the post said. It added that self-deportation may preserve eligibility for future legal immigration, and those unable to afford travel may qualify for a subsidized flight.

On the other hand, those who ignore the mandate could face escalating penalties. "A fine of $998 per day if you received a final order of removal and stayed. A fine of $1,000-$5,000 if you fail to self-deport after claiming that you will. If you fail to self-deport, you may be subject to jail time," the department warned. Additionally, individuals who fail to register will be barred from re-entering the U.S. through legal channels.