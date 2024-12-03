South Africa simplifies visa process for Indian tourists with e-visa entry systems; Talks for direct flights underway

In a significant move to enhance tourism ties with India, South Africa has announced the launch of a new digital Entry Travel Agreement (ETA) system aimed at simplifying visa procedures for Indian travellers. The initiative was unveiled by South African Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille (MP), who stated that the ETA will replace the existing e-visa program, utilising technology to streamline the entry process.

To facilitate easier access, the South African Ministry of Tourism has reduced the visa application requirements to just three essential documents across all South African missions abroad. This change is expected to eliminate the excessive documentation that previously complicated the application process.

In addition, the new tour operator scheme has already garnered interest, with 23 applications from Indian operators received in its initial phase. This scheme will enable bulk visa processing for group travellers, further encouraging tourism from India.

Minister de Lille also addressed the issue of air connectivity, announcing upcoming discussions with airlines, including Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet, to explore the reinstatement of direct flight routes between the two countries. This initiative aims to restore the direct connection between Mumbai and Johannesburg, which was discontinued in 2015, currently requiring travellers to take indirect routes through Middle Eastern or African hubs.

On the trade front, Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI, highlighted ongoing discussions focused on reducing trade barriers and enhancing market access. Vij emphasized the importance of including women, youth, and small businesses in these trade initiatives to ensure broader economic benefits.

