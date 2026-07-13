South Korea launches digital nomad visa: 3-year stay, relaxed income requirements; Here's who qualifies

South Korea's digital nomad visa is no longer a pilot. The F-1-D visa, also called the workation visa, officially launched on June 30, following a trial period that ran from January 2024 to May 2026. It comes with a longer permitted stay, lower income thresholds for some applicants and a clear focus on drawing remote workers to regions outside the Greater Seoul area.

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The visa allows foreign nationals who work for overseas employers or own foreign businesses to live in South Korea while working remotely. It does not permit employment with Korean companies.

What's changed from the pilot

The most significant update is on income requirements. During the pilot, most applicants had to demonstrate earnings of at least twice South Korea's previous year's gross national income per capita. The new rules introduce lower thresholds based on age and intended place of residence.

Applicants aged 18 to 34 who plan to live outside Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province now only need to show income equivalent to one year's GNI per capita, rather than double that. South Korea's GNI per capita stood at $36,963 in 2025.

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The maximum permitted stay has also been extended from two years to three, and the visa allows multiple entries throughout that period.

Who can apply

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have worked for a foreign employer or owned a foreign business for more than a year. They must be able to demonstrate that their work can be done remotely from South Korea, meet the applicable income threshold, hold a clean criminal record and carry medical insurance covering at least $75,000 for treatment and repatriation. Spouses and dependent children can accompany the primary applicant.

Documents required

The application requires a completed visa form, a passport valid for more than six months, a passport-size photograph, an employment verification letter, criminal record certificates from eligible countries of residence, a medical insurance certificate and proof of income including tax documents and bank statements. Additional documents may be requested depending on nationality and country of residence.

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How to apply

Applicants must book an appointment at a Korean embassy or consulate in their country of residence, submit the documents, pay the fee and wait for processing. Standard processing takes between 10 business days and three to four weeks depending on the consulate. There is no expedited option. Visa fees vary by country, approximately $45 for US citizens and around CAD 121.50 for Canadian applicants.

What the visa permits

Holders can work remotely for a foreign employer or foreign-owned business, enter South Korea multiple times and stay for up to three years. Family members may accompany them. What the visa does not allow is any employment with a Korean company or profit-generating work for businesses based in South Korea.