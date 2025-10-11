South Korea launches K-STAR visa, unveiling new PR pathways for STEM professionals

South Korea has launched a new visa pathway aimed at positioning itself as a global hub for innovation. The K-STAR visa track, announced by the Ministry of Justice, will offer a streamlined route to permanent residency and eventual citizenship for foreign professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The initiative, set to expand nationwide in 2026 after a pilot rollout, seeks to attract world-class talent in sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced engineering. Officials said the new system simplifies the transition from temporary work or student visas to long-term settlement, reducing red tape for highly skilled individuals who contribute to South Korea’s research and technological ecosystem.

What the K-STAR visa offers

The K-STAR program is designed for foreign researchers, technologists, and scholars affiliated with Korean universities or research institutions, as well as international graduates trained in South Korea at the master’s or doctoral level. Selected university presidents can directly recommend top students, allowing them to switch immediately to F-2 residency status upon graduation without needing prior employment.

Participants will undergo a structured evaluation process, including self-assessment and periodic performance reviews. Institutional participation will be reviewed every three years to ensure continued alignment with national innovation goals.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the program aims to bring in over 400 professionals each year, significantly expanding the current annual intake. “This initiative will strengthen Korea's ability to retain and integrate global talent essential for our next stage of growth,” a ministry official said.

From pilot to implementation

Since the pilot phase began in early 2023, nearly 300 foreign nationals have already received F-2 residency under the K-STAR framework. In 2025, the government will open applications for universities, followed by full-scale implementation in 2026.

As part of its rollout, the ministry plans to host outreach workshops, launch support channels, and gather feedback from research institutions and private-sector partners.

By building a fast-tracked bridge between academia, industry, and immigration policy, the K-STAR visa could help South Korea compete more aggressively for top global talent and reinforce its status as an emerging innovation powerhouse in Asia.